Daily News: Eugene Levy’s New Show, Jordan Barret Launches A (Purposeful!) Booze Brand, And More

Apple orders new travel series with Eugene Levy

Hitting the road with funnyman Eugene Levy probably sounds like a dream for the Schitt’s Creek fans in our midst, and now it’s about to happen. Virtually, at least. Apple has green lit The Reluctant Traveler, which is billed as a “globe-trotting travel series” hosted and executive produced by the Emmy Award winner. Not necessarily the most well-traveled star on the planet (in his own words!), the actor will visit some of the world’s most remarkable cities, venues, and institutions in a bid to broaden his horizons. Alas, he may even change his rule of having to eat dinner before 7PM. Watch this space!

Jordan Barret launches HAPĒ SAKE SPRITZ

“I Blame Jordan”….for my hangover? Newly-married male model Jordan Barret has gotten into the drinks industry, by partnering with XED Beverages on HAPĒ, the first spiked seltzer made with premium Junmai Sake, real fruit, and real tea. Pronounced ‘happy,’ Barret is the co-founder and creative director of the brand, and as such he has committed to donating a portion of HAPĒ sales proceeds to mental health organizations. Calling it his new full time day job, the Australia-native calls it the first “mainstream and accessible take” on his beloved sake. The 100-calorie beverage is available in three flavors—Grapefruit with elderflower and ginger, Green Tea with yuzu and lemon and Lemonade with hibiscus and lemongrass—now.

Jen Atkins names Bretman Rock as her latest Mane Muse

Mane Addicts founder and celebrity-adored hair pro Jen Atkin has chosen the latest Mane Muse, and it’s none other than social star Bretman Rock. Following in the footsteps of Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain, the Hawaii-native was given a high fashion editorial makeover by the Mane Addicts team showcasing him in a whole new guise. Of her latest pin-up, Atkins said: I think we all can agree that Bretman is the person we want to have as our bff and his positivity is infectious. He is a true tropical Barbie Mane Muse.” See below for a peek at the content creator in a series of looks inspired by Steven Tyler, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley, shot at the iconic Chateau Marmont—and check out the full story here.

