Moschino’s New Creative Director, Gucci Casts Paul Mescal & Xiao Zhan In Latest Campaign, Bronx & Banco Launch Bridal, And More!

Say hello to Moschino’s new creative lead

There’s a new era coming at Moschino. Following the industry trend of appointing lesser-known number twos into the creative director spot, David Renne will take up the reins at the brand on November 1, joining from Gucci, where he spent the last 20 years. Until recently, the 46-year-old designer was head of womenswear design at Gucci, having initially began his career under Alessandro Dell’Acqua. Renne, a Tuscany native, succeeds Jeremy Scott who departed after a decade earlier this year. During Milan Fashion Week in September, the house enlisted four stylists to present a love letter of sorts to legendary founder Franco Moschino on the 40th anniversary of the tongue-in-cheek luxury fashion brand while they waited to announce the new creative director. Renne’s first outing will be in February during MFW. In a media alert, the designer said: “Franco Moschino had a nickname for his design studio: la sala giochi – the playroom. This resonates deeply with me: what fashion – Italian fashion especially, and the House of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery, and experimentation” says Davide Renne. “I am very conscious of the honor that Mr. Ferretti – a gentleman who has been almost fatherly in his ability to listen and establish a dialogue during our encounters – has bestowed upon me in taking charge of the House founded by one of fashion’s great minds. So, thank you Mr. Ferretti for giving me the keys to your playroom. I can’t wait to begin – we’ll have fun. Together”.

Gucci launches the new Horsebit 1953 loafer campaign

To blow out 70 candles on the cake, Gucci is commemorating the anniversary of its timeless Horsebit 1953 loafer with a thoroughly modern campaign. Starring front and center are ambassadors Paul Mescal and Xiao Zhan, lensed by Heji Shin and Feng Li respectively reclining in the house’s hallmark shoes. The images mark yet another campaign from creative director Sabato De Sarno, who’s been on a roll when it comes to casting, with recent campaigns for the house’s luggage an fashion jewelry categories featuring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, and Daria Werbowy. Mescal was styled by Felicity Kay for his portraits, while Zhan was styled by Chu Xuan. Catch a glimpse below:

Bronx and Banco debut inaugural bridal collection during NYBFW

The go-to brand for party girls, Bronx and Banco, has dipped its toe into bridalwear. NYC-based Australian designer Natalie De Banco showcased her wares at the elegant Baccarat Hotel during Bridal Fashion Week, presenting 23 options for the 2024 season. Among those who stopped by to support and cheer on the retro-inspired lace minis, sparkling two-pieces, romantic gowns, and standout suiting were Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Olivia Palermo, Coco Rocha, Emira D’spain, Ella Mendelsohn, Caroline Vazzana, and Natalie and Dylana Suarez.

Images: BFA

At Frieze London, Colm Dillane presents his first art collection

At London’s major gathering for the art world, Susan Plagemann of WME Fashion hosted an exclusive dinner to celebrate designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper. The supper party brought together tastemakers from various creative backgrounds to raise a glass to the debut of Dillane’s art collection. Fittingly titled ‘Dinner With Friends,’ the colorful oil on canvas pieces are inspired by community, travel, the energy of New York City, and how connectivity makes the world a better place. Among those who joined for the elegant evening at Maison Estelle were Guy Remmers, Prince Gyasi, Misan Harriman, John Crowley, Fiona Weir, Gabriele Maggio, Ana Khouri, Melissa Morris, Lorenzo Serafina, Endeavor President Mark Shapiro, WME co-chairman Christian Muirhead, and Frieze CEO Simon Fox.

Images: Getty

