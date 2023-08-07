Daria Returns, Reed Krakoff Hosts At Home, Zoe Saldana Covers PORTER, Dua Lipa For T Mag, And More!

Daria fronts first glimpse of de Sarno’s Gucci

She’s back! Just weeks after the rumors that she will feature in the upcoming Phoebe Philo campaign began to circulate, Daria Werbowy pipped us all to the post by starring in the new Gucci ads—the first inclination of what’s to come during Sabato de Sarno’s reign as incoming creative director. Styled by Alastair McKimm and lensed by David Sims, the Canadian-Ukrainian model is pictured poolside in Los Angeles in just black bikini bottoms with a double-G gold logo and a large sculptural earring; fitting as it’s seemingly to showcase ‘high jewelry.’ In a caption, the designer notes that he began his career the same season Werbowy did, fall 2003, when he was an assistant at Prada and she made her debut as a campaign muse. One of the most recognizable faces of the aughts, Werbowy, 39, retired from modeling in 2016. De Sarno’s Gucci debut will happen during Milan Fashion Week, with a show scheduled for September 22. Eyes on the prize!

Dua Lipa graces the latest cover of T

Dua Lipa is covering T’s Fall Fashion issue, styled by Carlos Nazario and photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. Inside the style bible, the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate talks about the impetus for her fast-growing ‘cultural concierge’ newsletter and budding media empire Service95, how her next album will be “more personal,” and, as expected, byparts lots of recommendations to writer Kurt Soller. Get into it here.

Reed & Delphine Krakoff open their home to host mid-summer cocktail for the latest from John Hardy

Guests gathered on Friday evening in Amagansett to soak up the glorious midsummer evening temperatures and raise a glass to the newly-launched Spear collection. The latest from the three-time CFDA Accessory Designer, who joined the fold as creative chairman of John Hardy last year, blends the brand’s Balinese heritage with thoroughly modern influences and presents a new take on the signature Icon chain. The celebration marked the first time that Reed and Delphine Krakoff have hosted a soirée at their newly-constructed beachfront Hamptons home. Among the attendees, Instagram style stars Amy Lefévre, Coco Bassey, and Christie Tyler were spotted wearing John Hardy Spear, as they mingled with guests including Athena Calderone, Candace Bushnell, Joey Wölffer, Cynthia Rowley, Dee Poku, Malcom Carfae, Sultan and Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz, Todd Snyder, Josephine and Jason Kalisman, Dria Murphy, David Kleinberg, and more.

Zoe Saldaña covers PORTER

Say hello to PORTER’s new cover star: barrier breaking actress Zoe Saldaña. The record-breaking thespian (she’s the actor with the most films to surpass $2 billion at the global box office) opens up about work ethic, drive, being unapologetically cool, and trying to act cool next to her Special Ops: Lioness co-star Nicole Kidman. The 45-year-old mom-of-three also talked about what she’s got cooking with her production agency, Cinestar, and praised her husband Marco Perego for being the type of partner who allows her to take on as much as she does. On the subject of representation, Saldaña, who is of Black, Latina, Caribbean, and American descent, tells Danielle Prescod: “When you start out and you are a person of color and you are female, you feel like you work twice as hard and it takes twice as long. We are finally reaping the benefits of all the hard labor. I honestly feel like we’re just getting started.” Read the full feature, with fashion styling by Charlotte Blazeby and imagery by Arran & Jules, here.

