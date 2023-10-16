Christy Lynn Lee hosted an intimate editor and influencer dinner

Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee of the feminine and romantic brand Christy Lynn brought together media and content creators uptown for a dinner at Majorelle at The Lowell hotel. In a relaxed but elevated library-style setting, the designer, who’s an alum of brands including Nanette Lapore and Elie Tahari, revealed her Spring 2024 collection, titled La Danse. The evening welcomed the likes of Jenny Cipoletti, Sophie Elgort, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Kate Bartlett, Janie Pierrepont, Elizabeth Kurpis, Aya Kanai, Lindsay Weiss, and many more, all dressed in pieces from the Resort ’24 offering. Over dinner and cocktails, Lee spoke about the importance of trusting your intuition, thanking her husband Christophe Chung and sister Vickie Lee for supporting her vision to launch her own label when she left NYC for Texas. The future’s bright….cheers!

Images: BFA

Gwyneth Paltrow & Sarah Wetenhall host goop dinner at The Colony Hotel

There was plenty to celebrate in Palm Beach on Thursday, as Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Wetenhall of The Colony Hotel welcomed a chic crowd to ring in lifestyle giant goop’s 15th anniversary, all while unveiling the new goop Villa at the picturesque pink property too. The event, which was hosted in partnership with Cartier, cut the ribbon on the elegant GP-approved two-bedroom home-away-from-home with outdoor space and private pool access, which was executed by design firm Ronen Lev. Upon arrival for the evening’s festivities, guests sipped on Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé and Cartier champagne while they explored the Parisian-inspired villa. For dinner, where else could it be but Swify’s, the hotel’s failsafe crowd-pleasing poolside eatery, where attendees feasted on butter greens and endive salad, potato-crusted halibut, roasted Creekstone beef fillet, and sticky toffee pudding while listening to an ambient set by DJ Pamela Tick. Among those raising a glass alongside Paltrow and Wetenhall were Amy Astley, Karolina Kurkova, Kate Love, Martha Graeff, Elizabeth Saltzman, Noor Tagouri, Sai de Silva, Valeria Lipovetsky, Roosmarijn de Kok, Jessica Wang, Vita Sirdorkina-Morabito, Francisco Costa, Samantha Angelilli, and Blair Eadie, among others.

Images: Courtesy/BFA/Nick Mele

