Atlanta Apparel is back! On June 4-7, the premiere market returns for buyers to place their seasonal orders for Fall 2024 collections. The occasion notably features a wide range of brands and designers—with a focus on all things accessories.

During Atlanta Apparel’s June market, over 3,200 brands will present their newest lines. Within the range, accessories are represented by over 100 exhibitors spanning handbags, jewelry, and more. Top presenting brands we’re keeping our eyes on include ABLE, Brenda Grands, Brianna Cannon, By Jenna Lee, Chansuttpearls, Freyers Eyewear, Golden Stella, Inspire Designs, Julie Vos, Linny Co, Lost and Found Jewelry, Mignonne Gavigan, Sorrelli, Teleties, The Luxury Bee, and Yochi.

A myriad of trends have also emerged this year across any manner of accessories. You can discover them here, ahead of the June market—which we’ve also included more details on below.

Shining silver

A core theme has been the emergence of silver, bringing a sleek dash of metallics to any piece. Though the cool-toned, high-shine material has never truly gone “out,” it’s faced a resurgence as young generations flock to edgy layered rings and necklaces to make stylish statements. That same sensibility is shared across brands including Sorrelli, Linny Co, Yochi, and more labels utilizing the metal in their recent necklaces, bracelets, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yochi NY | Handcrafted Jewelry (@yochinewyork)

Ornamental pendants

Overlapping with silver’s modern flash is the reemergence of exaggerated pendants. Singular drops swing from long necklaces, dangle from bracelets, and make stark statements atop rings. Inspired by ’60s and ’70s pendant baubles, pieces from brands like Julie Vos, Brianna Cannon, and Lost and Found Jewelry incorporates matte and colored stones, crystals, and accents from shells to hearts for ornamental statements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JULIE VOS (@julievos)

Celestial connections

A rise in connections to celestial bodies has also unleashed a wide range of universal baubles. Stars, suns, moons, and twinkling crystal zodiac symbols adorn versatile charms and chains to ground their users to the cosmos. Cosmic pieces, like those seen by Brenda Grands, Mignonne Gavigan, Golden Stella, and more to bring fashionistas a deeper connection to their world while remaining grounded and glamorous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mignonne Gavigan (@mignonnegavigan)

Sculptural bags

Dynamic attitudes have also extended to handbags, with new iterations of crossbones, top-handles, and more crafted with a more sculptural, artistic appearance. Able’s shoulder and belt bags boast round silhouettes and knotted straps, while By Jenna Lee’s squared bags pop with colorful trim and Katie Loxton’s neutral weekenders smoothly hold shape through dome-shaped sides.

What else to know before you go!

During Atlanta Apparel’s June edition, each day will feature sponsored brand giveaways, market activations, and more events in its temporary exhibits and permanent showrooms. On Tuesday, June 4, the market kicks off with a Custom Button Down Embroidery with Timing and Lumiere giveaway in the Floor 4 Curated Gameday Lounge, followed by its signature Atlanta Apparel Kickoff party—which features a Western theme this year. That same day, The Boutique Hub will host its Boutique Hub Tour Reception Party at 12PM in the Boutique Hub Showroom on Floor 9.

On June 5, guests can pick up custom fashion illustrations at the Floor 3 Curated Accessories Lounge throughout the day. From 12PM to 1PM, the event’s Mid Market Soiree will feature cocktails, music, and Atlanta Apparel giveaways at the Floor 5 Buyer Resources center. At 2PM, the Wendy Babchin Showroom will feature a bracelet giveaway, and at the same time the following day, buyers will be treated to a jewelry giveaway at the Liza Kim Showroom, both on Floor 8. Thursday will find a color palette analysis taking place all day at Floor 5 Curated Autumn/Winter 2024 Lounge’s Color Analysis Station. Friday, June 7 will conclude the market with its Friday Live Happy Hour.

Throughout the market, a range of activations will take place over all four days. The registration lobby will feature Atlanta Apparel’s New & Now Installation with products from new brands. Each day also begins with free breakfast and coffee—plus buyer orientation sessions by Atlanta Apparel’s director of buyer services for apparel, Sarabeth Jackson.

However, that’s not all. During the weeks leading up to Atlanta Apparel in June, we’ll keep you in the loop on all of this market’s activations, parties, events, and more. Beforehand, you can check out this season’s lineup of showrooms, brands, and more on Atlanta-Apparel.com.

