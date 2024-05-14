Who’s ready to hit the beach? Sports Illustrated certainly is, thanks to its 2024 Swimsuit Issue. The magazine’s annual summer editorial is celebrating 60 years this month—and doing so with a crew of legendary stars in tow, photographed by Yu Tsai.

This year, Sports Illustrated marked its milestone moment with four covers, respectively starring Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, and Hunter McGrady. However, the magazine also had a starry surprise up its sleeve: a cast of 23 additional models for its 60th anniversary “Legends Shoot”—which is so star-studded that it’s spread across three covers! The sleek crew, in addition to Upton, Teigen, King, and McGrady, includes Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Kate Love, Maye Musk, Brooks Nader, Paulina Porizkova, Jasmine Sanders, Paige Spiranac, Nina Agdal, Sue Bird, Hailey Clauson, Brooklyn Decker, Danielle Herrington, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Roshumba Williams, Halima Aden, Lily Aldridge, Tyra Banks, Leyna Bloom, Christie Brinkley, Brenna Huckaby, and Martha Stewart.

“After my first cover with [SI Swimsuit] in 2012, it really started this conversation about body positivity and inclusivity,” said Upton in her accompanying interview. “When I look back at my first cover, I see how young I was and I also can’t help but be taken back to that massive moment [when] that cover launched and that conversation of my body and what my body was.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Teigen, who’s also an SI Swimsuit alumni thanks to her first cover in 2011, which was followed by a group cover with Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal in 2014. Today, Teigen is embracing motherhood as the parent of her four children with husband John Legend.

“He is an amazing father for a girl who’s becoming a woman in this day and age, because we have a firm belief she is going to take ownership of her body. And we’re going to talk to [the kids] the best we can, whether that’s sex, drugs… We are going to talk to her in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don’t really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future,” Teigen said in her accompanying interview. “The life we have created together is wonderful. What John was like when I first met him was very different. It wasn’t just me who grew and changed a lot. It’s like having a teacher. He’s never mad at my questions—he loves to answer them.”

Below, discover all of this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue covers by Yu Tsai, marking the editorial’s 60th anniversary.

All images: Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.