Fall is here—and so is sharp fall menswear! This season, classic pieces are given a boost with subtle accents like two-toned hardware and jewel hues. Meanwhile, texture also takes center stage in the latest knits and outerwear from chic labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Mackage, and more. Scroll down for our top menswear picks this fall, from sweaters to denim, jewelry, and more!

Classic coat

Tommy Hilfiger, Herringbone wool-blend coat, $429

Layering bracelets

LAGOS, Single station diamond caviar bracelet, $950

Soft sweater

Guess, Eco Egidio cable-knit chenille sweater, $98

Sharp trousers

Banana Republic, Slim stretch chinos, $90

Everyday sneakers

Jimmy Choo, Rome/M sneakers, $650

Seasonal crewneck

Hive & Colony, Knitwear Genova, $400

Day-to-night crossbody

Saint Laurent, Men’s Niki messenger bag, $2,350

Timeless watch

Gucci, G-Timeless watch, $1,900

Cozy cardigan

Abercrombie & Fitch, Fuzzy cropped cardigan, $90

Staple T-shirt

Classic Fella, Classic t-shirt, $65

Go-to denim

COS, Signature raw selvedge straight-leg jeans, $135

Slip-on boots

Gianvito Rossi, Chester boots, $1,195

Slouchy tote

Loewe, XL Puzzle Fold tote bag, $2,650

Sleek ring

John Hardy, Love Knot ring, $725

Smooth jacket

Mackage, Jonathan mixed-media shearing jacket, $1,650

Knit polo

Vince, Johnny polo, $445

Classic loafers

Tod’s, Suede loafers, $895

Button-down shirt

John Varvatos, Orchard shirt, $348

Slick sunglasses

Persol, Senna Series sunglasses, $514

Dapper belt

Cole Haan, Lewis belt, $80

Business blazer

Bugatchi, Soft Touch blazer, $350

Sweater vest

Ron Dorff, Wool cashmere telemark sleeveless sweater, $325

Combat-ready boots

Kurt Geiger London, Drayton boots, $325

