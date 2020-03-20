The Daily Media: 17 Moves to Know From Mulberry, Lanvin, Coach and More

Plus!
14. SHADOW is now representing Birdies, the stylish flat that’s secretly a slipper.
15. MMPR is now representing Monique Morin, Rob Rodney, The Face of Finn, Ipek Kiramer, Mestiza, The Model Home, Lalia and Layla, and Evelyn & Bobbie.
16. Chapter 2 is now representing the Gaumont International Television, Evolution, and Dropdaze In the launch of the NARCOS franchise.
17. MP-IMC is now representing Bobbi Brown.
