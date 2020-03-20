The Daily Media: 17 Moves to Know From Mulberry, Lanvin, Coach and More

Things certainly slowed down this week, but there were still a few hires and departures to note.

1. Johnny Coca, creative director of Mulberry, is leaving the brand.

2. Bob DeBaker is now group president of speciality retail at Luxury Brand Partners.

3. Jean-Philippe Hecquet is stepping down as chief executive of Lanvin.

4. Joshua Schulman is stepping down as chief executive officer at Coach.

5. Yana Peel is now global head of arts and culture at Chanel.

6. Renaud de Lesque has been named chief executive at Givenchy. He replaces Philippe Fortunato.

7. Playboy magazine has ceased their print edition.

8. Kendall Sargeant, formerly pr director, at REVOLVE has left the company.

9. Jeremy Martin is now UK finance chief at Amazon.

10. Stefaan Vansteenkiste is stepping down as chief executive of Debenhams.

11. Lauren Lewis is now senior press manager at Cartier.

12. Chelsea Simunovich is now director at ASHE.

13. Jillian Heft is now senior associate at Tractenberg & Co.

14. SHADOW is now representing Birdies, the stylish flat that’s secretly a slipper.

15. MMPR is now representing Monique Morin, Rob Rodney, The Face of Finn, Ipek Kiramer, Mestiza, The Model Home, Lalia and Layla, and Evelyn & Bobbie.

16. Chapter 2 is now representing the Gaumont International Television, Evolution, and Dropdaze In the launch of the NARCOS franchise.

17. MP-IMC is now representing Bobbi Brown.

