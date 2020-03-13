Our roundup of the biggest moves of the week!

1. Candice Swanepoel is now represented by The Lions Model Management for fashion. She will continue to be represented by Creative Artists Agency for all areas.

2. Tyson Beckford has signed with A3 Artists Agency for commercial, digital, alternative programming and literary representation.

3. Rihanna has joined the LVMH prize jury.

4. L Brands, Inc., parent company of Victoria’s Secret, announced the appointment of Sarah E. Nash as Chair of the Board of Directors.

5. Brigitte Timmins is now director, earned media at Bloomingdales.

6. Amy Prenner is now senior vice president, new business and strategy for Brandstyle Communications.

7. Lindsey Cohen is now account manager at the Communications Store.

8. James R.C. Smit is now social engagement specialist at BN3TH.

9. Matt Keenan is now North American director of sales at BN3TH.

10. Jillian Heft is now senior associate at Tractenberg & Co.

11. Christian Gollayan is now style and grooming editor at The Manual.

12. Daniel Kohn is now managing editor at SPIN.

13. Carolyn Cost is now junior account executive at SHADOW.

14. Abraham Martinez is now social media manager at Supergreat.

15. Delia Carnero has re-joined Krupp Group as senior account manager.

16. Amantra Trantino is now public relations coordinator at Max Mara.

17. Erin Mull has been named public relations assistant at Max Mara.

PLUS!

18. Autumn Communications now represents funboy.

19. SHADOW is now representing NEXT|HEALTH in Los Angeles.

20. PR Consulting will support partnership public relations for Tribeca Film Festival. The festival was to take place in New York from April 15-26, but was postponed yesterday.

21. The Lead PR is now handling corporate communications for Peace Out Skincare.

22. BPCM is now representing Innersense Organic Beauty for press and influencer relations.

23. The Communications Store is now representing Depop

24. Francesca Simons Consulting is now representing, Spinelli Kilcollin, KATKIM, VRAM, Tomasz Donocik, Grace Lee, Ashley Zhang, Kimberly McDonald and MARTYRE.

25. HL Group is now representing Tory Burch fragrances.

