This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor in chief at Vogue. She will continue to hold roles as global chief content offer at Vogue and chief content officer at Condé Nast.

2. Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli is now chief content officer at Refinery29.

3. Jeff Preolo is now chief financial officer at David Webb. David Stout is now sales director at the company. Levi Higgs is now head of archives and brand heritage at the company. David Benavides is now head of revenue operations at the company.

4. Starr Bowenbank is now style editor at People.

5. Kyle Leahy and Glossier have parted ways. She was previously CEO at the company.

6. Marie Kouby Valot is now director of communications at Ganni.

7. Ross Dwyer is now head of PR and communications at Norda Run.

8. Alessandra Sanchez Medina is now senior influencer marketing associate at Alison Brod Marketing and Communications. Jolie Zindman is now senior influencer marketing associate at the company. Alexis Fried is now senior influencer marketing associate at the company. Erin Jeter is now junior influencer marketing associate at the company. Victoria Rosenstock is now junior influencer marketing associate at the company. Mia Katz is now account executive at the company. Emma Sable is now account executive at the company. Georgia Power is now account director at the company. Kaitlin Lucchesi is now senior account executive at the company. Sammy Kerbel is now senior account executive at the company. Hallie Remnitz is now junior account executive at the company. Julianna Berkowitz is now junior account executive at the company.

9. Zoey Lansky is now account coordinator in the fashion and retail division at SHADOW. Stefanie Aboitiz is now account coordinator in the beauty division at the company.

10. Cate Higgins is now assistant at Savi. Hannah Ervin is now assistant at the company.

11. Teota Rugova is now manager, talent acquisition and human resources at Tom Ford.

12. Emma Reese is now director of growth and business operations at Rabin Worldwide, Inc.

13. Fred Sahai is now associate commerce producer at Vogue.

14. Sam Falb is now associate editor at CULTURED.

15. Nora Hogerty and Versace have parted ways.

16. Zoe Gertz and Lucky Chalm have parted ways.

17. Susan Cappa and Condé Nast have parted ways.

18. Sydney Kaplan and Little Words Project have parted ways.

19. Mary Gillen O’Shea and WWD have parted ways.

Plus!

20. Conti Communications is now representing AERIN.

21. Novella Paghera PR is now representing Herno.

22. Rachel Harrison Communications is now representing The Ned NoMad and Ned’s Club.

23. SEEN Group is now representing Townhouse.

24. LION VIP Communications is now representing DRMTLGY.

25. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Simon G. Jewelry.

26. Michele Marie PR is now representing Hurley and Iconic Timepieces.

27. TMpr is now representing Nezza.

28. DLX is now representing Pocketbook Hudson.

29. Jessica Cruel is publishing her book Single Happy Female: The Power and Pleasure of Life On Your Own Terms. The book, published by Simon & Schuster, will cover the

30. Heather Morris has launched communications agency AAIR. The company will focus on media relations in the wellness, fitness, health, and performance fields.

31. Julie Bornstein has launched Daydream, a discovery shopping platform. The brand’s website and app use AI and personal preferences to create custom and specific searches for fashion and accessories from numerous brands.

