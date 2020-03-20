Governor Cuomo has ordered new restrictions in response to Coronavirus. Most businesses are ordered to shutdown and stricter restrictions have been put in place as the number of cases in the state is above 7,000, with over 4,400 cases in New York City alone. “Non-essential” businesses are to shut down starting Sunday evening, although public transportation will remain open.

Earlier today, Cuomo ordered all barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, and related personal care services to close starting at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

New Yorkers are ordered to stay indoors with limited exceptions such as essential jobs and errands, emergencies, and isolated exercise outdoors.

Discussions are ongoing with governors of other other Northeastern states, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, to implement similar policies. California has instituted similar stay-at-home restrictions. California governor Newsom’s order went into effect immediately and remains in place “until further notice.”

Cuomo has dubbed the lockdown, PAUSE, which stands for Policies to Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone.

Major retailers in the city such as Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, and Bergdorf Goodman have already temporarily closed their doors.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.