The Daily Media: 10 Moves to Know from Vogue, Hugo Boss, and More

There were more exits and layoffs than hires this week. Here’s the breakdown.

1. Mark Langer is stepping down as chief executive of Hugo Boss.

2. Mark Guiducci, formerly editor in chief of Garage is now and creative editorial director at Vogue.

3. Kevin Eskridge, chief product officer of Under Armour, is leaving the company.

4. Sarah Gordon was promoted from an account manager to director of business in the company’s fashion and beauty division at Shadow.

5. Sara Julia has left Art Partner.

6. Celine Khavarani has been named senior vice president of entertainment industry relations for the Americas at Armani.

7. Martino Pessina has been named chief commercial officer at Pandora.

8. W Magazine is on hiatus. Most of the staff was furloughed this week. PR agencies such as PR Consulting, BPCM, and Sequel have also confirmed layoffs due to the coronavirus crisis.

9. Tom Ott has joined Nicestuff Clothing, a contemporary men’s brand, as an adviser.

Plus!

10. Krupp Group is now representing Zolt.

