1. Marie LeBlanc is now CEO at Courrèges.

2. Josh Wyatt is now CEO at Avant Gardner.

3. Scott Davis is now senior vice president of sales at THG Ingenuity. Alex Felton is now vice president of partnerships and alliances at the company.

4. Monica Efman is now associate vice president, beauty at Autumn Communications.

5. L. Valentina Botero is now US deputy head of audience at The Independent.

6. Megan Sung is now senior digital manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

7. Megan Zabarsky is now senior account executive at LaFORCE.

8. Tim McCoyd is now senior coordinator at Prada.

9. Kennedy Coulter is now director at Moxie Communications Group.

10. Maddie Abrams is now junior account executive in the beauty division at SHADOW. Maddie O’Brien is now junior account executive in the fashion division at the company. Samantha MacLeod is now junior manager in the celebrity & influencer division at the company. Jentry Smith is now account executive in the fashion & retail division at the company. Ines Bu is now associate project manager on the creative team at the company. Grace Cunningham is now copywriter at the company. Danielle Regis is now coordinator in the celebrity & influencer division at the company.

11. Sarah Elson is now editorial research assistant at Spencer Trask & Co.

Plus!

12. KCD is now representing Carolina Herrera.

13. ABMC is now representing Neutrogena.

14. Ruff Communications is now representing TEMUR.

15. Beach House PR is now representing Krupa Koestline.

16. The Lede Company is now representing Clementine Sleepwear.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.