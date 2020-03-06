The Daily Media: 28 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly Media Moves roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. Toni Ruiz is now CEO of Mango.

2. Anna Cafolla has been promoted to editor of Dazed Digital.

3. Federico Marchetti is stepping down as CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter.

4. Chad Wood is now a brand stylist partner at Fekkai.

5. Lauren Cane is now an account executive at Autumn Communications.

6. Hanae Reith is now an account executive at Autumn Communications.

7. Paula Goldenberg is now an account supervisor at Harrison & Shriftman.

8. Gabrielle Garcy is now an assistant account executive at Harrison & Shriftman.

9. Brooke Swilley is now PR director at Tastemade.

10. Amanda Beckwith is now a beauty manager at Autumn PR.

11. Donahue Peebles, III is now chief of staff at The Peebles Corporation.

12. Erin Brunner is now VP at LFB Media Group.

13. Jocelyn Scanlon is now an account manager at LFB Media Group.

14. Mariko Derpa is now PR director at MVPR.

15. Kosi Harris is launching Kosi Harris PR.

16. Amy Denoon, founder and CEO of Beach House Public Relations, has sold the agency to its two senior executives, Brittany Hohl and Brittany (Giordano) Savastano.

17. Think PR has rebranded, and will now be known as Sequel.

Plus!

18. PR Consulting is now representing Mejuri in the US.

19. KCD is now representing Belstaff.

20. Autumn Communications is now representing Kombo Ventures, Shaya Pets, and Terez.

21. JJBPR is now representing PRAI Beauty.

22. Lawlor Media Group is now representing Jeff Streich and MvVO ART.

23. MVPR is now representing Steele, Frankies Bikinis, Lack of Colour, Luv AJ, Kate Cate, and Velvet Canyon.

24. MSH Branding & Communications is now representing Ala von Auersperg.

25. mml PR is now representing Urban Skin RX.

26. RLJPR is now representing Blissoma Botanical Beauty.

27. Beach House PR is now representing Orosa and Vesca.

28. Shadow is now representing Rumble Fitness.

