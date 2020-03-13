News

Grey’s Anatomy Star Giacomo Gianniotti Named New Ambassador for Nobis Outerwear

by Eddie Roche
Alex Lundqvist, Giacomo Gianniotti, Garrett Neff, Keytt Lundqvist

Grey’s Anatomy hottie Giacomo Gianniotti has been named a new ambassador for Nobis Outwear. It’s the first fashion campaign for the Italian born actor who was shot by Justin Wu. The campaign also comes with a short video of Gianniotti sporting the latest looks from the Canadian based brand.

The actor aka Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the long-running ABC show was in New York on Thursday for an intimate party at The Standard Hotel, which brought out Garrett Neff, Alex Lundqvist, Igee Okafor, Matthew Sinnaeve, and Nobis co-founder, Robin Yates.

Giacomo Gianniotti (Leandro Justen)

Head to Nobis.com for their Spring looks.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

