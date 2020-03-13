Grey’s Anatomy Star Giacomo Gianniotti Named New Ambassador for Nobis Outerwear

Grey’s Anatomy hottie Giacomo Gianniotti has been named a new ambassador for Nobis Outwear. It’s the first fashion campaign for the Italian born actor who was shot by Justin Wu. The campaign also comes with a short video of Gianniotti sporting the latest looks from the Canadian based brand.

The actor aka Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the long-running ABC show was in New York on Thursday for an intimate party at The Standard Hotel, which brought out Garrett Neff, Alex Lundqvist, Igee Okafor, Matthew Sinnaeve, and Nobis co-founder, Robin Yates.

