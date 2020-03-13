Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

How much money did Danielle Bernstein's Macy's collection bring in on its first day?
Bernstein's collection brought is $1 million in its first two hours and an additional $1.5 million throughout the day, bringing her first day total to $2.5 million.
Who just bought the old Lord & Taylor building on 5th Avenue and 39th Street?
Amazon bought the 660,000 square foot, 11 floor building for $1.15 billion. The building was leased to WeWork, which planned to turn it into their New York City headquarters until scandals last year caused the company to abandon plans to go public. $750 million will go to paying off the enormous loans WeWork took out to renovate the historic building.
HUGO BOSS just released their first suit design created in collaboration with which advocacy group?
After years of talks with PETA Germany, HUGO BOSS has launched its first completely animal-free men’s suit in its BOSS spring/summer collection. The Italian linen suit is certified and sports the “PETA-Approved Vegan” logo.
Which designer had the most viewed show on Vogue.com?
Chanel had the most viewed show on Vogue.com, up one spot from last season, followed by Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and Bottega Veneta.
Who is suing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now?
In October 2020, David Schulte stepped down as president of The Row after three years with the company. At the time, the reason for his departure was not disclosed. But something was obviously amiss, as Schulte just filed a lawsuit not only against the brand, but against the Olsen sisters themselves and their company, Dualstar Entertainment. The basis for the lawsuit is still unknown, as the case has been put under seal.
