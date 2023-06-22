Inside The Spectacular St. Regis Kanai In Mexico

St. Regis has recently added another unforgettable location to its roster, with the addition of The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya in Mexico. Kanai is a 680-acre gated community, just a few minutes from downtown Playa del Carmen, and next door to the Sian Ka’an Reserve nature reserve. The spectacular new resort offers ocean views in every room, incredible architecture, a world-class spa, and, obviously, their signature Bloody Mary. What’s not to love? George Fleck, VP-global brand leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, tells The Daily about this must-visit destination.

Every St. Regis has something special about it. What’s special about the Kanai location?

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya features an extraordinary circular exterior design inspired by the constellation Pleiades, which the Mayans considered to be the birthplace of their ancient ancestors. The resort is suspended above a vibrant mangrove forest, connected by elevated walkways that seamlessly blend in with the surroundings. Upon arrival, guests are immediately immersed into magic of Kanai, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

What does the word Kanai mean?

Kanai is known as the celestial mythological birthplace of the Mayans, who first named the land Kanai, meaning “where the sky is born.”

There’s a lot to love about the resort. What are your favorite things there?

One of my favorite spaces at the resort is The St. Regis Bar. Located on the top floor of the resort, The St. Regis Bar boasts 360-views of the stunning mangrove and the azure waters stretching into the horizon. It’s the perfect place to unwind at the end of the day, savor a Bloody Mary, and enjoy the sunset. I also love the landscaping—as the flora and fauna continues to grow in, it’s creating an incredibly lush environment and the scent of wild jasmine can be experienced throughout the resort.

What treatments from the spa have you tried and recommend?

I love the Celestial Energy massage, one of the spa’s signature treatments. The massage is inspired by Mayan cosmology and uses herbal cleaning, hot stones, and aromatherapy based on the phase of the moon to restore and renew.

Who designed the property?

The resort was designed by Mexican architectural firm Edmonds International with interiors by Chapi Chapo Design.

The rooms are all beautifully done. Tell us a little bit about why you wanted the rooms to feel like home.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts remain committed to our founder John Jacob Astor IV’s vision of creating a home away from home for our all guests. The design draws inspiration from the ancient Mayan civilization and the surrounding landscape. Guests will discover a rich palette of limestone, walnut, and layered textiles, alongside custom furniture and artwork crafted by local artisans. As we continue to grow our resort portfolio, we have been inspired by the Astor family and their collection of homes in the most glamorous of settings. Today, we are committed to bringing that timeless era of luxury to life for our guests in the most exquisite environments.

The hotel has its own take on the signature Bloody Mary. What can you tell us about that?

The Bloody Mary was first invented at The St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar in 1934. The bar still serves the original recipe, and the Bloody Mary has become St. Regis’ signature cocktail. All St. Regis Hotels & Resorts around the world celebrate the ritual by creating their own unique version of the cocktail, utilizing local ingredients. The St. Regis Kanai Resort offers the Kanai Mary, which incorporates ingredients from the ancient Maya diet including corn, peppers, and cucumber.

The location will also have residences. Tell us about those and when do you anticipate those being ready?

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya will include 12 Residences that are slated to be complete by the end of 2023.

St. Regis has really evolved over the past few years. How is the brand differentiating itself from other luxury hotels around the world?

St. Regis was born in the gilded age but continues to evolve in the modern era, by celebrating its legacy in a way that speaks to the next generation of luxury travelers. Each St. Regis pays homage to the rich history of the brand and embraces the rituals and traditions established by the Astor family such as evening champagne sabering. Additionally, we are continuing to evolve our approach to architecture and design. With our two most recent openings, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya and The St. Regis Chicago, we’ve collaborated with leaders in the fields of architecture and design. At The St. Regis Chicago, which just opened its doors, was designed by award-winning architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang. The architectural marvel redefines the city’s skyline—and is the tallest building in the world designed by a woman. As we continue to evolve the brand, we hope to champion purposeful architecture and design and disrupt expectations of what a St. Regis property is expected to look like.

