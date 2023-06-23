MediaNews

Daily Media: New Names At Marie Claire, New York Magazine, Balenciaga, And More!

by Freya Drohan
This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Nikki Ogunnaike is now editor in chief at Marie Claire. 

2. Sara Holdren is now theater critic at New York Magazine.

3. Future is now guest creative director at Lanvin.

4. Asha Talwar Coco is now chief executive officer at Covey.

5. Kevin Cornils is now chief executive officer at Beauty Pie.

6. Sennen Pamich is now chief executive officer at Image Skincare.

7. Matthew Kays-Diaz Toro is now vice president of communications, Americas at Balenciaga.

8. Jamie Karp is now vice president, media relations at KCD New York.

9. Libby Sutherland is now director, media relations at KCD New York.

10. Amber Wilson is now account executive, beauty at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications.

11. Britt Akens, brand director at Commando, is leaving the company.

12. Amber Rana, account manager at House Of, is leaving the company.

13. The Lede Company has acquired Paris-based marketing and communications agency OBCM.

Plus! 

14. KCD is now representing Tom Ford Beauty.

15. Sara Byworth is now representing The RealReal.

16. J/PR is now representing Dorchester Collection.

17. SHO is now representing Orveda Skin Care and SHA Wellness Clinic.

18. OGAKI is now representing Zelens.

19. South James is now representing Benedict Evans.

20. Coterie Global is now representing WARE.

21. Push The Envelop is now representing MOIRA Cosmetics.

22. Chapter 2 is now representing The Fabricant.

23. Michele Marie is now representing Dreamgirl, Coney Island Picnic, Blvck Paris, and NEEL Gel.

Please email uat dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

