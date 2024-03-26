Congratulations are in order for Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson! The couple have seemingly welcomed their bundle of joy, after they were papped out for a cute stroll in LA: their first outing as a young family.

The British model and multi-hyphenate’s pregnancy was announced in November 2023. It’s the first child for both Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018 despite being notoriously low-key about it. Though private, the pair have made stylish outings since confirming their romance—including the 2023 Met Gala and Dior’s Fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt, which marked their official red carpet debut. While it’s not confirmed by the couple, it’s also believed that they became engaged late last year.

Throughout her pregnancy, Waterhouse made waves in the media for her easygoing approach to maternity dressing. One particularly viral moment found the model in a red Valentino gown at the Emmy Awards in January, which was specifically tailored to showcase her baby bump—which she also posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

Currently, the Waterhouse-Pattinson baby’s name, gender, and exact date of birth is unknown. However, we’re excitedly awaiting more news of what’s sure to be fashion’s favorite tot, given their parent’s fashionable credentials.

