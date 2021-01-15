New Stella McCartney For Adidas Drops Today—With Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon As A Campaign Star

Incase you’re wondering, it’s still January. Which means those lofty fitness resolutions you made two weeks ago may well still be in place. Then we guess it’s time to treat yourself to some new gear that’s equal parts high performance and high fashion. Enter: Stella McCartney’s new FUTUREPLAYGROUND concept for adidas.

Marking the 16th year in the collaboration between the eco-conscious British designer and the sportswear brand, the Spring Summer ’21 offering is an ode to the world and the environment through the lens of the next generation. According to a release, it’s formed into two chapters: ‘land’ and ’water’. The first, FUTUREPLAYGROUND, is focused on the land element, bringing together a street-meets-sport range chock full of clashing, expressive prints.

To showcase the collection, McCartney handed over creative control to female creators across the globe including Netti Hurley, Monika Mogi, and Anna Pollack. Leon, a NYU student, was cast by director Pollack to bring the perspective of New York City to life.

As for the garments, which utilize the latest material technologies such as adidas’ READY temperature management technology and are sustainably-minded first and foremost, there’s something for everyone. Key pieces from the drop include a lightweight and adjustable parka made from recycled materials, breathable cycling tights designed to move moisture away from the body, and the high-tech Ultraboost running shoe made from up-cycled plastic waste.

See our picks from the collection below:

