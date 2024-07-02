Up Next Designer’s Albert Ayal Is Changing Fashion Discovery With Social Media

What does it take to turn a sharp eye for style into a global platform for fashion’s rising names? Enter Albert Ayal, the creator of social media platform Up Next Designer. As the founder and creative pulse, Ayal has redefined how fashion’s new designers and creatives are discovered in the digital age. With his unmatched ability to spot and support emerging talent, Ayal has turned Up Next Designer into a crucial springboard for the industry’s freshest faces. What’s his secret to curating the next big thing in fashion? Read on!

What initially drew you to the fashion industry—and what first steps did you take to start your career?

I entered the fashion world in PR. I worked for others and then I started my own agency, and I signed on with several clients in the fashion space. At the time, I was doing so much research to make sure the pitches, the placements and the stories that I was trying to create with the brands I represented were the best they could be. I was always curious to see what a celebrity was wearing, and how exactly that piece ended up in their hands. I studied that process and tried to learn as much as possible from the people that I was meeting early on.

What inspired you to start Up Next Designer? Did you initially envision it changing how fashion is discovered online?

I lost all my clients during COVID because there wasn’t a lot going on fashion-wise at that time. It was a moment where I really had to sit down and evaluate what I wanted my next move to be. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to continue pursuing a career solely in PR, but I knew that I wanted to carve out a space in the fashion industry. I made the account on Instagram as a way of keeping tabs on all the new designers I was finding on my personal account. I never thought it would become something larger than that, and I definitely didn’t think it would change the fashion landscape in any big way. But I always put my all into what I do, and it didn’t take long until I started to treat Up Next Designer as my baby. In a few months, it slowly became a vehicle for meeting amazing, talented designers from all over the world and connecting their portfolios with all the right eyes elsewhere.

What has been one of your biggest challenges in growing Up Next Designer over the years, and how did you overcome it?

I always wanted to be the most authentic version of myself. As the account gets more attention, I sometimes find it daunting to know that tens of thousands of people are viewing everything I post. That’s a lot of pressure, but it’s also the biggest blessing. I try to remember that part, which usually helps me overcome any stress.

What have been some pivotal moments in your career that you shaped your trajectory in the fashion industry?

It was so surreal to see celebrities wearing pieces that they or their stylists found directly from my page. I remember when Kylie Jenner’s stylist pulled a piece from Erika Maish, a rising LA designer that I had connected her with. Kylie ended up posting the piece on her account, and she followed me. That was when I knew I truly had something on my hands. It was also incredible to receive recognition from Business of Fashion. It was such a big deal to speak with them for a story, because it told people that I’m more than just an Instagram account. I’m a valuable member of the fashion world.

Your followers know you’ve been everywhere this season, from New York to Milan to Paris to Berlin! Could you walk us through a typical day for you during a major fashion week?

It’s always really busy. I always have my schedule sorted out beforehand. I go to practically every single show throughout the day, capturing and sharing content as I go. Sometimes I’ll get interviews with designers, and other times, it’s more runway-focused. Either way, I’ll usually quickly edit footage in the car from one show to the next and post the final video as soon as possible. Usually, the day goes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A portable charger or two is an absolute must.

Does your own personal style influence the designers or pieces you spotlight on Up Next Designer?

I wish I could pull off the pieces that I share on my account. My personal style is pretty simple and clean. I like a boxy-cut shirt with an oversized fit, or a relaxed suit.

You manage multiple Instagram accounts related to fashion—Up Next Designer, Style Spottings, and UNDRunway. What inspired you to create additional accounts?

I think it’s exciting to think about ways to expand the UND universe. I created those accounts so that there could be more dedicated spaces for specific fashion content. People who are more interested in runway coverage can go to UNDRunway for exactly that, and others who might prefer street style can check out Style Spottings. I think it’s fun to build on what I already have created and see how far it can go.

Can you share your philosophy on what makes a design truly impactful or memorable?

There are so many things that can make a design impactful or memorable, whether that’s a loud statement-making silhouette or a powerful mood board. But, overall, I think it comes down to originality.

What has been the most memorable or impactful collaboration you’ve facilitated between a designer and a celebrity?

Kim Mesches’ sculptural pieces for Cardi B were so major. I posted Kim’s editorials, and Cardi’s team found them on my page. She ended up wearing it on the cover for “Wild Side” with Normani. Also, Beyonce wearing Australian designer Bethany Cordwell for her album artwork. I can’t forget Ariana Greenblatt wearing Indonesian designer Yogi Pratama for the Barbie premiere. The list goes on! I am extremely grateful for all these opportunities I never thought can ever actually happen.

Are there any new areas of fashion or new media platforms you’re looking to explore?

I’m interested in experimenting with TikTok more and showing my followers more of the behind-the-scenes action. I also want to continue building out my fashion news segment, as I see our audience has been loving our fashion news roundups daily!

What exciting projects or collaborations are currently in the works that we should look out for?

I’m launching my official website soon!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.