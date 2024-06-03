Marc Jacobs condemns harassment over fur controversy

Marc Jacobs has no time for cruelty—both towards animals and his own brand. The designer took to Instagram to call out an unnamed organization (likely PETA), which has been “endangering the well-being of innocent individuals and communities” over previously using upcycled fur in a 2022 brand collaboration. In his post, Jacobs emphasized the importance of free speech, as well as disappointment at the organization’s harassment towards his employees and needing to re-state his position on being fur-free—which he permanently stated in 2018.

“This organization has made it clear that they will not stop their violence toward MARC JACOBS unless they get the statement they want,” Jacobs said. “While I don’t condone the behavior of this organization, I will always do what I can to protect, honor and respect the lives and well-being of the people I work with. This is my statement: MARC JACOBS does not work in, use or sell fur, nor will we in the future.”

Tommy Hilfiger steps into summer with Madelyn Cline, Noah Beck, & more

Tommy Hilfiger is easing into summer with his new “Summer Essentials” campaign. In new photos by Terrence Connors in Charleston, South Carolina, Hilfiger ambassadors and actors Madelyn Cline, Noah Beck, Michael Rainey Jr., and Madison Bailey lounge at a beach, boardwalk, and backyard barbecue in the spirit of warmer days ahead. Complementing the setting is Hilfiger’s new collection of classic pieces—which include Oxford shirts, shorts, blazers, dresses, skirts, polos, cover-ups, and swimwear in hues of blue, red, white, tan, pink, and beige. The lineup is complemented by details like crochet textures, stripes, and scalloped prints, as well as summer-worthy sandals, slides, low-top sneakers, sunglasses, and roomy tote bags—which can now be found on Hilfiger’s website.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Madelyn Cline, Noah Beck, Michael Rainey Jr. and Madison Bailey star in our Summer 2024 campaign,” said Hilfiger. “Their collective talent and influence is magnetic, and each embodies the spirit that defines our collection—timeless and effortless style. Together, we’re bringing forward a collection that celebrates the classic American summer and blending it with our signature red, white and blue.”

All images: Terrence Connors/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Miley Cyrus shines for W magazine’s Pop Issue

She’s just being Miley! Miley Cyrus took center stage for W magazine’s new Pop Issue, photographed by Alasdair McLellan. In the accompanying editorial, Cyrus is styled by editor-in-chief Sara Moonves in an array of outfits accented by sparkling embellishments and muted colors from Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, The Row, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, and Dolce & Gabbana. The singer’s cover story by Alex Hawgood is also wide-ranging, delving into her relationship to her fans, first Grammy Awards win, working out in heels, and collaborating with Beyoncé.

“One of the things that we text about is our relationships with our mothers,” Cyrus said on Beyoncé. “Like her mom, Ms. Tina, my mom is also an M.T.: Mama Tish. A lot of people call her Mom, in the way that Ms. Tina is almost not just a mother to Beyoncé, but to Beyoncé’s fans as well. Both of us grew up, in our own way, with moms who were everything. My mom was my makeup, hair, seamstress, styling, tour manager—like, the actual manager. The word ‘mother’ is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyoncé. Our fans call us ‘mother.’”

All images: Alasdair McLellan/Courtesy of W Magazine

Donatella Versace receives fashion honors from Italy

Over the weekend, Donatella Versace was awarded with Italy’s top cultural honor. The famed fashion designer was named a Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, followed by a meeting with Italian president Sergio Mattarella, according to Vogue. Activist Alessandro Zan notably nominated Versace for the award due to her longtime championing of LGBTQIA+ rights over the decades.

“I am hugely honored to be receiving this award from the President of Italy,” Versace said. “It is a recognition not just for me but for the company we founded over four decades ago, for my fantastic team, and for the global Versace community who champion ‘Made in Italy’ every single day.”

Christian Louboutin, Idris & Sabrina Elba want you to walk in their shoes

Christian Louboutin has reunited with star couple Idris and Sabrina Elba for their third “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” (WAMIMS) collaboration. The trio’s new collection features African-inspired braiding and multicolored patterns across sneakers, sandals, loafers and a high-shine handbag. However, the line also holds a deeper meaning, with 100% of profits donated to longtime nonprofit partners AfriKids, Art Start, Casa 93, Elman Peace, the Immediate Theatre, and The Raining Season, as well as child incarceration organization The Gathering for Justice. The full collection can be found in Louboutin’s select boutiques and website on June 5.

A.P.C. and Katie Holmes team up for chic new fashion collection

Katie Holmes is taking her love of A.P.C. to new heights with a new collaborative line. The actress is front and center in a new campaign for the co-branded collection, which will feature sharp outerwear, relaxed suiting, a silky blouse, and stitched miniskirt—as well as chic Mary Jane-style heels and a sharp leather handbag. Though more details are yet to be revealed, one is for sure: the collection will be released on June 6. We’re setting our alarms!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.P.C. (@apc_paris)

The Cinema Society premieres Ezra in the Upper East Side

The Cinema Society hosted its latest star-studded premiere on Thursday night, bringing the cast of new drama Ezra to Manhattan’s Upper East Side—including stars Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, William A. Fitzgerald, Lois Robbins, Ella Ayberk, and director Tony Goldwyn. During the event at the DGA Theater, the cast sat down for a group panel complete with a performance by Rae Isla. Afterwards, guests mingled at the Lobster Club over bites and cocktails, including Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Bryan Cranston, Scott Foley, Bellamy Young, Dianna Agron, Peter Friedman, Cynthia Rowley, Peter Gallagher, Asher Grodman, Odelya Halevi, Carol Kane, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Sam Vartholomeos, Sophie Sumner, Kathy Najimy, Dan Finnerty, and Tony Shalhoub,

All images: David Benthal/BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.