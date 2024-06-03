Inside The Daily Front Row’s Summer Party for Halara’s New Soho Pop-Up!

Who’s ready to hit the courts? The Daily Front Row certainly is—seen at our exclusive party celebrating Halara’s first U.S. pop-up store at 470 Broadway, which you can discover in-person until June 9.

The Soho soirée, held at the pop-up in Soho, brought a range of fashion and social media chicsters downtown. Ashley Haas, Karina Bik, Diva Dhawan Sheth, Eef Vicca, Kyle Rosko, and Megha Bajaj made splashy arrivals, outfitted in their best tennis whites and bold summer colors.

Meanwhile, attendees stayed refreshed with specialty cocktails from The Pale Rosé and Teremana Tequila. Additional drinks from Poppi, as well as cupcakes and Black Burger’s miniature hamburgers and French fries, kept the party going with all the flair of a courtside barbecue. For added tenniscore flair, a themed photo opp also presented the opportunity to step onto the court—paddles and balls included.

During the event, guests even had the chance to receive astrologic readings by Francesca Vuillemin. Throughout the affair, Halara’s size-inclusive and innovative tennis dresses, shorts, tops, and miniskirts—including a pleated style worn by none other than Taylor Swift—was also available to shop on-site ahead of the pop-up’s official opening to the public.

As for the stylish crew that came to celebrate? Guests included Melissa Vale, Vika Osychenko, Yadrian Gonzales, Netso Sebarnes, Nandini Vaid, Patrick Hazlewood, Natalia Levsina, Pia Lindsay, Tyler Shamro, Tara Larson, Aaron Royce, Matthew Cancel, Samantha Olson, Ví Martinez-Rivera, Eva Phan, Samantha Siu, Daniel Walters, Jack James Busa, Charlene Wang, Kyle Stevens, Amber Tiff, Joseph Manghise, Hope Williams, Sofia Belhouari, Dominique Brillantes, and more.

Below, discover the chic set’s night out at Halara’s Soho pop-up.

Images: Caroline Fiss

