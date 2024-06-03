News

Photo Gallery: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

written by The Daily Front Row

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show was held over the weekend at the W South Beach in Miami. The event welcomed more than 1,500 guests and was arguably the buzziest and most anticipated show of Miami Swim Week. Many of the models who appear in their recent SI 60th anniversary issue walked the show. This year’s show saw Achieng Agutu, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Ellie Thumann, Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English and Penny Lane in addition to Abbie Herbery, Haley and Hannah Cavinder, Jilly Anais, Lele Pons and Sarah Nicole Landry.

The evening had a few family surprises with the brands’ first digital edition cover model, Alix Earle bringing her sisters on the runway with her. The Cavinder sisters also walked the runway together. Brooks Nader was spotted throughout the weekend with sister Grace Ann Nader.

Guest hit the W’s WALL Lounge for an afterparty. On Friday night, the girls were spotted at  the W South Beach for a private dinner preview of Pasta Wynwood.

Peruse some of our fave looks from teh show!

 

