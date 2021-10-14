Daily News: Precious Lee And Meadow Walker Front Zara’s New Campaign, At Home With Martha Hunt, Sephora’s Speedy New Service, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Zara’s new Studio collection is here, with a campaign lensed by Steven Meisel

High street hero Zara’s new bi-annual Studio collection has landed, accompanied by a glossy campaign with an all-star cast of models. Precious Lee, Rianne Van Rompaey, Meadow Walker, Raquel Zimmerman, Sasha Pivovarova, Kirsten Owen, Marisa Berenson, Chiharu Okunugi, Yumi Nu, and Amar Akway appear in the black-and-white series, with an accompanying film by art director Fabien Baron. The film and portraits place the offering of fall-ready sequins, plaid, velvets, and tweed in the spotlight…party season, is that you!

Beauty emergency? Sephora to begin same-day delivery service

Need that lippie pronto? For $6.95, shoppers will be able to place orders online to be delivered via courier on the same day. Orders must be placed before 4PM to be delivered that evening, and orders placed after 4PM will be delivered the following day. A spokesperson for Sephora added that a two-hour timeframe for delivery is the aim, but can’t always be guaranteed—such is life! Regardless, this lofty goal to make instant gratification a reality is a major incentive for the beauty behemoth’s loyal customers. Read the T&Cs here.

Martha Hunt opens her doors to AD

The sumptuous downtown apartment owned by Martha Hunt and her photographer fiancé Jason McDonald is gracing the pages of Architectural Digest’s latest issue—and oh, is it a sight to behold! The Tribeca home, designed with the help of AD100 designer Giancarlo Valle, is a cozy respite from bustling Manhattan with no shortage of vintage furniture and soothing details like lime washed walls and tactile fabrics. Now, the expectant supermodel says she just has to figure out where to put the crib. Read the feature here.

Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize announces new judges

Lonely Whale’s 52HZ and Tom Ford have revealed the judging panel for the TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Prize (a sustainably-minded competition incentivizing the development and adoption of alternatives to thin-film plastic). With already more than 170 applications in progress from around the globe, the lineup of judges includes Don Cheadle, Livia Firth, Stella McCartney, Ellen Jackowski (chief impact officer and head of sustainable impact at HP Inc), James Andrews (founder of Authenticated Ventures), world champion surfer John John Florence, and Steven Kolb of the CFDA. Submissions are open now through October 24 for inventors, entrepreneurs, and innovators. For more details, see here.

Christian Cowan joins Amazfit as the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series experience consultant

Global smart wearable brand Amazfit has welcomed fashion’s most exciting upstart, British designer Christian Cowan, to the fold. Cowan has joined in the capacity of GTR 3 and GTS 3 series experience consultant, in a partnership which begins today to coincide with the launch of three new smartwatch styles (GTR 3 PRO, GTR 3, and the GTS 3). The news comes on the back of Cowan’s most recent NYFW show and a busy time for the celebrity-adored young talent. “I really had to up my game and the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has been an integral part in the balancing act of my professional and personal life,” he said in a release. The lightweight and practical Amazfit watches (which have unrivaled battery life) allow users to test four health metrics—heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level, and breathing rate—in as little as 45 seconds.

