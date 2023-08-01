EventsNews

LSF In La La Land! LoveShackFancy Celebrated Its Collaboration With Gap Alongside Campaign Star Ciara

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Ciara (BFA)

Hot on the heels of celebrating the 10th anniversary of her brand, Rebecca Hessel Cohen has revealed what she calls LoveShackFancy’s biggest collaboration to date. Enter: a co-designed, 76-piece collection with needs-no-introduction American retail stalwart Gap. With the outfitter’s era-defining ads, classic styles, and biggest pop culture moments co-mingling on a moodboard with LoveShackFancy’s instantly-recognizable prints, silhouettes, and vintage inspirations, it’s bound to go down a treat with fans of all ages when it launches this Friday, August 4.

To celebrate, Gap & LoveShackFancy hosted a Los Angeles launch event alongside campaign star Ciara. The entrepreneur and Grammy Award-winning performer, Hessel Cohen, and Gap global president Mark Breitbard were joined by stylists, influencers, entertainment figures, and tastemakers for a private cocktail bash at Harriet’s Rooftop at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Music with provided by DJ duo Angel + Dren, and the party brought out the likes of Akira Akbar, Priya Shukla, Audrey Grace Marshall, Emma Brooks, Gabby Morrison, Gigi Gorgeous, Megan Roup, Joey Zauzig, and many more.

Mark Breitbard, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Ciara

The event, which took place last night, had been kept strictly on the Q-T, as details of the collaboration only became public yesterday morning when both brands posted teasers and inspiration snippets on their respective social media accounts. While select imagery of Ciara and her son Future and daughter Sienna from the campaign has been shared, eager shoppers are waiting for more intel on what to expect from the entire collaboration this Friday.  The Gap x LoveShackFancy line will be sold in 200 Gap stores nationwide, LoveShackFancy’s brick-and-mortar boutiques, as well as international locations and online at gap.com. It’s for everyone too, with clothing and accessories for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies. Clothing will also be available in an extended size range.

See inside the event below—and set your alarms for the drop this 8/4! 

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Love Story! Rebeccca Hessel Cohen Toasts To...

Bellabeat Kicks Off Summer With a Spectacular...

Miami’s CURIO Will Open At Project Hamptons,...

Tom Ford Drops Some Greatest Hits For...

LA Fashion Week Is Relaunching Next Month—Here’s...

Sam Edelman On Resilience, Innovating, And His...

Super Smalls Founder Maria Dueñas Jacobs’ Kid-friendly...

Daily News: Is Rihanna Launching A Hair...

Daily News: Lisa Aiken Is Heading To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.