Hot on the heels of celebrating the 10th anniversary of her brand, Rebecca Hessel Cohen has revealed what she calls LoveShackFancy’s biggest collaboration to date. Enter: a co-designed, 76-piece collection with needs-no-introduction American retail stalwart Gap. With the outfitter’s era-defining ads, classic styles, and biggest pop culture moments co-mingling on a moodboard with LoveShackFancy’s instantly-recognizable prints, silhouettes, and vintage inspirations, it’s bound to go down a treat with fans of all ages when it launches this Friday, August 4.

To celebrate, Gap & LoveShackFancy hosted a Los Angeles launch event alongside campaign star Ciara. The entrepreneur and Grammy Award-winning performer, Hessel Cohen, and Gap global president Mark Breitbard were joined by stylists, influencers, entertainment figures, and tastemakers for a private cocktail bash at Harriet’s Rooftop at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Music with provided by DJ duo Angel + Dren, and the party brought out the likes of Akira Akbar, Priya Shukla, Audrey Grace Marshall, Emma Brooks, Gabby Morrison, Gigi Gorgeous, Megan Roup, Joey Zauzig, and many more.

The event, which took place last night, had been kept strictly on the Q-T, as details of the collaboration only became public yesterday morning when both brands posted teasers and inspiration snippets on their respective social media accounts. While select imagery of Ciara and her son Future and daughter Sienna from the campaign has been shared, eager shoppers are waiting for more intel on what to expect from the entire collaboration this Friday. The Gap x LoveShackFancy line will be sold in 200 Gap stores nationwide, LoveShackFancy’s brick-and-mortar boutiques, as well as international locations and online at gap.com. It’s for everyone too, with clothing and accessories for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies. Clothing will also be available in an extended size range.

See inside the event below—and set your alarms for the drop this 8/4!

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.