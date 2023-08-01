Troubles for Threads, A Hadid Bash, Snoop’s New Collab! PLUS! Where To Eat Now!

News from the Hadid fam, Threads, Snoop Dogg, and More!

A Hadid birthday bash!

Alana Hadid celebrated her 40th with an Ancient Greek-themed birthday party, sponsored by Martini & Rossi at the Hadid’s private residence in Beverly Hills. Gigi Hadid, Patrick Ta, Olivia Perez, and more were on hand to celebrate. Alana wore a Bronx and Banco dress and Gigi sported a look from Sportmax’s Fall 2023 collection. The event also featured hunky shirtless bartenders! Fun!

Threads loses steam

Ruh-roh! After hitting more than 100 million users within five days of launching last month, Threads has lost more than half its users. Meta head Mark Zuckerberg told staffers in a call that the drop was “normal” and he expects things to improve as new features roll out. “If you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” he said. Coming soon expect hashtags, multi-account switching, post editing, the ability to delete a threads account without deleting your Instagram, and branded content tools. You can follow The Daily on Threads @dailyfrontrow

Boss launches first major restaurant collaboration in the United States

BOSS and Pasta Bar are partnering! Officially launching on August 4th, it’s the German brand’s first restaurant partnership in the US. What will it look like? According to a release, “A sharp monochromatic “APastaBar x BOSS” is adorned throughout, leveraging BOSS’s brand codes of Camel, Black and White with co-branded napkins, pergolas, uniforms/aprons, and awnings transforming the space.” There will also be merchandise available for a limited time and speciality cocktails including the signature, “Be Your Own Boss.” Reservations can be made via Resy. 330 West Broadway, Soho

Snoop Dogg is launching a shoe line

Snoop Dogg and Skechers have launched their first collaboration .The drop of nine sneakers will be available in unisex men’s sizing with more women’s sizes coming next month. The collection can be found online and in stores around the world. He joins his bestie Martha Stewart, who is a spokesperson and collaborator for the brand.

Steak 48 is LA’s buzziest new restaurant

Where are West Coasters flocking to? The upscale steakhouse Steak 48 is located in the heart of Beverly Hills and has fast become a chicster clubhouse. Owned and operated by James Beard nominated brothersJeffrey and Michael Mastro, the restaurant features an in-house butcher shop, while a custom raw bar is on display for guests through the glass-enclosed open kitchen. Menu offerings range from 28-day wet-aged steaks to colossal shrimp, Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, and freshly shucked oysters. There’s also an incredible an 3,000 fine wine vault.

Photos: Wonho Frank Lee

