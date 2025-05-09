Blush and The Daily Celebrate In The Hollywood Hills

Invite-only dating app Blush hosted an intimate soiree with The Daily last night in the Hollywood Hills. Held at a spectacular home perched above Los Angeles with dazzling views of the city, the party featured back-to-back DJ performances by dynamic artists John Alto and Surf Mesa. Blush is specifically designed to elevate dating, with members having the opportunity to work with a dedicated team of matchmakers who curate personalized introductions and thoughtful, high-quality dates.

Lush pink florals and blush-themed decor paired with cocktails, caviar, and a sea of candles accentuated the multi-level estate, with its upper level infinity pool backed by the picturesque Los Angeles skyline. Guests enjoyed caviar, chicken nuggets, and waffle fries station with crème fraîche and chives, led by The Caviar Boys featuring Golden Reserve Caviar and FatBoys BBQ. Partygoers also enjoyed signature cocktails like the “Make Me Blush Paloma” featuring Flecha Azul Tequila, “Espresso Flirtini” featuring Kahlúa, and “Laid Back Lemonade” featuring Still G.I.N., along with Gin&Juice RTDs by Dre and Snoop. Caliwater cactus water also kept everyone refreshed and hydrated during the evening.

Fashion-forward guests in attendance included Charlotte McKinney, Gillian Nation, Marta Pozzan, Tessa Brooks, Kellie Stewart, Jessica Felter, Emma Pill, Bryan Jordan, Paola Paulin, Ana Maria Perez, Madison Brodsky, Renee Ash, Hannah Kerri, Liat Shapov, Jenna Willis, Skylar Erna, Sebastian Topete, Dominic West, Christianne Crunkleton, Jade Coatsworth, Shannon McMullen, Alexis Sheree, Riley Saurage, Ava Sage, Tara Perez, Tayler Caffee, Kelsey Heitzman, Sydney Paight, Courtney Lynn Smith, Meghan Wiggins, Jenn Lee, Emma Gawinski, Steven Zuleta, Avani Lanai, Sophie Deming, Bella Saint Claire, Nelly Sudri, Annika Ross, Stav Shely, Jackie Lopez, Tiffany Chantharangma, Katherine Roya, Maddie Moore, Autumn Jacobsen, Lily Blackman, Harley Boyatt, Isha Punja, Zoe Grace Rodriguez, Mario Lee, Tico Lorenzo, Lauren Lavoe, Charlene Woods, Nathalie Iglesias, Gia Aldisert, Bella Lorkvist, Itzel Aquino, Annaise Asatoorian, Bryan Johnston, Paulina Quiroz, Alexis Beckman, Aliya Maya, Eden Bonwell, Guido, Carlie Whalen, Nicolette Zak, Jake Zacuto, Ariel Smith, Hannah Doscher, Jeff Beacher, George Satsidis, Rob Weiss, John Alto, Surf Mesa, and The Caviar Boys.

You can check out more snapshots from the night below—and on Blush’s Instagram! The Blush App can also be downloaded within the IOS and App stores.

All images: Bobby Rachpoot