Winter 2025: Your Sharp Men’s Style Guide!

These dashing boots, denim, coats, & more are perfect for cooler days ahead

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Sean O'Pry (Courtesy of Banana Republic), Bottega Veneta Andiamo messenger bag (Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Winter is upon us—and it’s time for a wardrobe refresh! For the modern man, fashion has to be multifunctional. Pieces today need to make their mark from being practical and stylish, while remaining versatile to wear all season. Luckily for you, we’ve gotten the browsing part of shopping out of the way. From dapper blazers, knits, and sleek bags to an array of sharp boots, there’s plenty to love this winter—whether you’re dashing through the snow or dashing down Fifth Avenue! Discover our guide to winter’s best new men’s styles, below.

Cole Haan, McIntyre chukka boots, $130 (was $250)

(Courtesy of Cole Haan)

Calvin Klein, Relaxed selvedge jeans, $180 (was $229)

(Courtesy of Calvin Klein)

Hive & Colony, Dark blue pinstripe blazer, $1,040

(Courtesy of Hive & Colony)

LAGOS, Silver band ring, $250

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Manolo Blahnik, Perry suede penny loafers, $995

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Banana Republic, Pleated cropped Italian-stretch chinos, $100

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Isabel Marant, Tadao coat, $845 (was $1,690)

(Courtesy of Isabel Marant)

Scotch & Soda, Lakehouse relaxed fit twill overshirt, $188

(Courtesy of Scotch & Soda)

Mulberry, Antony crossbody bag, $945

(Courtesy of Mulberry)

Vince, Classic Italian wool-blend coat, $795

(Courtesy of Vince)

Bugatchi, Mixed stitch Johnny sweater, $263 (was $375)

(Courtesy of Bugatchi)

Valentino, Pat ankle boots, $1,450

(Courtesy of Valentino)

Bottega Veneta, Andiamo messenger bag, $5,500

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Charles Tyrwhitt, Non-iron Westminster weave shirt, $129

(Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt)

John Hardy, Icon Dot bracelet, $925 

(Courtesy of John Hardy)

Marc Jacobs, The Camo jacquard large tote bag, $350

(Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

