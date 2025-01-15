Winter 2025: Your Sharp Men’s Style Guide!

Winter is upon us—and it’s time for a wardrobe refresh! For the modern man, fashion has to be multifunctional. Pieces today need to make their mark from being practical and stylish, while remaining versatile to wear all season. Luckily for you, we’ve gotten the browsing part of shopping out of the way. From dapper blazers, knits, and sleek bags to an array of sharp boots, there’s plenty to love this winter—whether you’re dashing through the snow or dashing down Fifth Avenue! Discover our guide to winter’s best new men’s styles, below.

Cole Haan, McIntyre chukka boots, $130 (was $250)

Calvin Klein, Relaxed selvedge jeans, $180 (was $229)

Hive & Colony, Dark blue pinstripe blazer, $1,040

LAGOS, Silver band ring, $250

Manolo Blahnik, Perry suede penny loafers, $995

Banana Republic, Pleated cropped Italian-stretch chinos, $100

Isabel Marant, Tadao coat, $845 (was $1,690)

Scotch & Soda, Lakehouse relaxed fit twill overshirt, $188

Mulberry, Antony crossbody bag, $945

Vince, Classic Italian wool-blend coat, $795

Bugatchi, Mixed stitch Johnny sweater, $263 (was $375)

Valentino, Pat ankle boots, $1,450

Bottega Veneta, Andiamo messenger bag, $5,500

Charles Tyrwhitt, Non-iron Westminster weave shirt, $129

John Hardy, Icon Dot bracelet, $925

Marc Jacobs, The Camo jacquard large tote bag, $350

