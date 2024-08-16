What: Jimmy Choo is embracing bohemian style with its new Fall 2024 handbag, the Cinch. The style features a soft, smooth silhouette gathered by a drawstring and Diamond-shaped metal hardware. Adjustable shoulder and crossbody handles complete the piece with an effortless, practical ease.

Who: Sandra Choi has led Jimmy Choo since the brand was first established in 1996. For Fall 2024, Choi’s latest designs feature practical silhouettes with a glamorous edge—including lace-up and harness boots, kitten heels, pointed-toe pumps, and numerous Mary Janes. The Cinch leads the line’s accessories range, accompanied by new versions of its popular Bon Bon and Avenue bags.

Why: The Cinch’s smooth, supple shape allows for effortless styling opportunities—as well as an instant dash of on-trend bohemian style. The bag’s drawstring clasp ensures it’s securely closed, yet can expand as needed to carry your essentials from day to night. A variety of handle options allow the piece to be worn as a clutch, shoulder, or crossbody bag, creating three shapes within one style. Additionally, the Cinch’s versatile black, white, brown, and white snake-printed hues—and additional variations in mini, small, and large shapes—provide a range that can fit any fashionista’s aesthetic.

How much: $1,895-$1,995

Where: JimmyChoo.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.