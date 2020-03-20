Kylie Jenner’s Impressive Response to the Surgeon General

Yesterday we reported Surgeon General Jerome Adams went on Good Morning America and pleaded to Kylie Jenner and other influencers to use their platforms to spread the word about the severity of Covid-19 to their followers. “We need to get Kylie Jenner. We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious, people are dying,” Adams said.

Jenner was apparently listening and used her platform to preach to her people. “Hey guys, Happy self-quarantine,” Jenner said on her InstaStories. “I know I’ve been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my 9th day. The corona virus is a real thing… I listened to the Surgeon General this morning, and he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me. Stay inside, you guys. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine.”

View this post on Instagram Stay safe everyone! A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

Jenner explained she actually had a great time when she self-quarantined during her pregnancy a few years ago and offered some tips on how her followers can keep themselves occupied. “I never let myself get bored,” she said. “I watched movies. I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths. Take care of my skin. Take care of my hair. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles! Underrated.” Today, she’s still doing puzzles and says she’s started watching HBO’s Westworld. “Tweet me!” she urged. “We can do this together.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.