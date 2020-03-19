Surgeon General Calls Upon Kylie Jenner to Help in Coronavirus Battle

Kylie Jenner to the rescue? That’s what Surgeon General Jerome Adams is hoping when it comes to spreading the message to take coronavirus seriously to the younger generation. In an interview today with Good Morning America, Adams called upon Jenner and other influencers to use their platforms to get the word out.

“What we really need to do is get our influencers out — [basketball players] Kevin Durant, Donavon Mitchell. We need to get Kylie Jenner. We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious, people are dying,” said Adams. “Think about your grandmother, think about your grandfather. You’re spreading disease and that could be what ultimately kills them.”

To her credit, Jenner has already been urging her 166 million Instagram followers to take the situation seriously, writing yesterday: “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine.” She added that she was already on day eight of her own quarantine, adding that her pregnancy prepared her for this. “I didn’t leave the house for months,” she wrote.

Jenner also posted a popular meme of medical professions holding up signs that read: “We stay here for you. Please stay home for us.”

It was reported earlier this week that Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, tested negative for Coronavirus after attending a birthday party for music executive Sir Lucian Grainge, who tested positive for the illness on Monday. Yesterday, influencer Arielle Charnas announced on Instagram she has tested positive for coronavirus.

