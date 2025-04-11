This week’s column is serving style, skincare, and serious scene-stealing moments. From Kylie Jenner’s latest skincare obsessions (yes, I tried the turmeric mask!) to a chic UCLA-inspired drop from cult lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich, and an ultra-exclusive soirée in Beverly Hills where Aloe Blacc surprised guests with a performance…consider this your curated cheat sheet to the buzziest happenings in beauty, fashion, and LA’s social circuit.

Kylie Skincare Secrets

If there’s one thing Kylie Jenner knows, it’s how to serve face—literally. And if you’ve been wondering what’s behind that radiant complexion of late, you’re not alone. The beauty mogul just dropped a behind-the-scenes peek into her current skincare regimen on Instagram—and let’s just say, there’s more than a few beauty lovers taking notes. At the heart of her routine? A trio of high-tech, high-impact K beauty products from Medicube, the Korean skincare brand that’s been quietly winning over derms and celebs alike. Leading the charge is the Mini Booster Pro—a sleek little wand promising to turn your skin into a dewy dream with a 562% boost in product absorption. (Yes, you read that right.) Think of it as a mini facialist in your palm: it’s gentle enough for sensitive or post-blemish skin but delivers serious glow-up power. And thanks to its portable design, it’s perfect for jet-setters like Kylie—or, you know, anyone squeezing in a self-care moment between emails and errands. There’s also Kojic Acid Turmeric wrapping mask, which had me intrigued. It’s a leave-on overnight treatment that wraps your skin in brightening ingredients that nourish while you sleep. Turmeric has long been a secret weapon in skincare for its natural anti-inflammatory and brightening properties—it helps even out tone and leaves your complexion looking fresh and luminous. Naturally, I had to try it—and let me tell you, I woke up with skin that looked like I’d actually had eight hours (spoiler: I hadn’t). It’s like a reset for your skin overnight.

Sporty & Rich Taps Into Collegiate Cool with New UCLA Collab

Sporty & Rich, the cult-favorite lifestyle brand founded by Emily Oberg, is bringing back major varsity vibes with a fresh collaboration alongside ’47 and UCLA. Merging Ivy League energy with laid-back West Coast flair, the collection is a love letter to the golden age of collegiate sportswear—with a distinctly modern twist. Expect cozy cotton fleece sets, perfectly faded vintage-style tees, and classic embroidered caps that feel equally at home on the quad or courtside at Pauley Pavilion. The vibe? Think effortless campus cool, reimagined for 2025.

Inside the Ultra-Stylish Second Annual 4-4 Party in Beverly Hills

Luxury was in the air at the second annual NB44 4-4 Party, hosted by designer Nicolas Bijan and held at the brand’s impossibly chic Beverly Hills design studio. The invite-only soirée gathered Hollywood insiders, NB44 members and familiar faces like Elliot Grainge and Cory Gamble for an evening of elevated indulgence.Designed to celebrate the brand’s ethos of craftsmanship, exclusivity, and elevated living, the evening kicked off with a culinary journey curated by acclaimed chef Yann Nury and custom cocktails. But the true surprise came when Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc took the stage for an intimate performance, serenading guests in the most stylish setting imaginable. The vibe? Think modern supper club meets fashion fantasy speakeasy. For the uninitiated, NB44 is a by-invitation luxury menswear brand founded by Nicolas Bijan in 2023. The membership-based ($12,000/year) service offers contemporary made-in-Italy tailoring with a twist—each garment is a limited edition or a true One of One, allowing members to be as hands-on in the design process as they wish. Everything is crafted at the Beverly Hills studio and brought to life by multi-generational artisans in Italy.