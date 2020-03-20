This Time Next Week You’ll Be… Making The Cut!

Wanna know what you’ll be doing this time next week? You’ll be hunkered down in homebound isolation, but for once, you won’t even notice, because you’ll be totally engrossed in the first two episodes of Making the Cut!

The new show (and our new obsession) drops on Amazon Prime Video Friday, March 27. T-minus seven days away! It stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn in a most glorious on-screen reunion and features 12 wildly talented designers from around the world competing to be the next global fashion brand. There’s also a million dollars in prize money up for grabs, so for that many zeros, the stakes are pretty damn high!

Oh! And they get to go to Paris! And have a fashion show in front of the Eiffel Tower. Escape to the fashion capital of the world without leaving your couch (because, well, you can’t) and live vicariously through the contestants as they explore the streets of the chicest city on the planet. Just slap on a beret, turn off all the lights, and get really close to the screen, and it’s almost like you’re there with them!

The show also includes a panel of very fabulous (and very opinionated) judges — from Naomi Campbell and Chiara Ferragni to Carine Roitfeld and Joseph Altuzarra — who hold nothing back when it comes time to offer the designers their critiques. And god bless them for it, because that’s just good TV!

We will be counting down the days until Making the Cut’s premiere and following the show here and on social media throughout its run, leading up to the season 1 finale on Friday, April 24. So make sure to check back often for exclusive content — from hot takes to interviews with the designers, to all sorts of stuff we can’t share with you just yet. Let the fashionably fun escapade begin!

Click HERE to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.