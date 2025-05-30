And Just Like That… Is Back For Season 3 With Carrie Bradshaw & Co.!

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is back on our screens! The first episode from season 3 of Sex and the City‘s companion series And Just Like That…has landed on HBO Max, continuing the fashion-filled adventures of Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and pals Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa Todd Wesley (Nicole Ari Parker). Without giving away too many spoilers, the new season’s first episode finds Bradshaw moving into her stunning new house and managing her time apart from boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), as well as special scenes at Lincoln Center, Times Square, and Washington Square Park. Plus, keep an eye out for a memorable cameo by Rosie O’Donnell!

Kylie Jenner Celebrates A Decade Of Kylie Cosmetics For Dazed‘s June Issue

Dazed has a new summer covergirl: Kylie Jenner! The businesswoman and Kardashians star is the magazine’s June 2025 “The Celebration Issue” star, outfitted in David Koma lingerie, draped dresses and separates by Versace, Acne Studios, Simona Rocha, and more. As she approaches Kylie Cosmetics’ tenth anniversary, Jenner discusses her beauty brand’s evolution, as well as the growth of her fashion label Khy and how she stays grounded as her star has risen over the years.

“I think the reality is having the same friends that I’ve always had, my family’s obviously the same, and keeping my internal circle, (and) private life, the same has been the best thing for me,” Jenner says. “I don’t feel like it’s changed me. I’ve been able to remain the same. And I get that compliment, too. Sometimes when I meet new people, they’re always pleasantly surprised with how normal I am.”

Dakota Johnson Shines As Roberto Coin’s Newest Ambassador

Dakota Johnson has a new role: the face of Roberto Coin. The actress has been named the newest global brand ambassador for the luxe Italian jewelry brand. To mark the occasion, she stars in a sparkling new campaign photographed in Venice by Craig McDean. The elegant shoot finds Johnson in Coin’s chic “Love in Verona,” “Venetian Princess,” “Navarra,” “Obelisco,” “Tiaré,” and “Cobra” collections. The gleaming shoot also marks the actress’ first project within her Coin partnership, which will continue through May 2027. We’re keeping our eyes out for more bejeweled moments on the horizon!

