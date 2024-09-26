Gucci Travels To London With Debbie Harry For Its Latest Campaign

Gucci is embracing its ties to London with a sharp new campaign. Elegantly named “We Will Always Have London,” the chic shoot by Nan Goldin finds Debbie Harry, cellist Kelsey Lu, and models Alaato Jazyper and Yanan Wan traversing the city at nightfall. Naturally, they’re outfitted in head-to-toe Gucci from Sabato De Sarno’s Cruise 2025 collection. The label’s Blondie handbag line also takes center stage throughout—making a harmonious tie-in for “Heart Of Glass” songstress Harry!

All images: Nan Goldin

Rabanne $279K Gold Bag Takes Center Stage For Spring 2025!

Talk about golden hour! Rabanne‘s Spring 2025 lineup at Paris Fashion Week included an 18k gold edition of its popular 1969 chainmail shoulder bag. The price tag? A casual 250,000 EUR (approximately $279, 431 USD)! Crafted with atelier Arhus Bertrand, the piece is part of a trio of chainmail bags seen at the show. Two equally intricate versions, also spotted on the runway, were made from white ceramic and gradient murano glass. But will we see the pricey pouches in stores? Only time will tell!

Kylie Jenner Teams Up With Atlein For Her Latest Khy Collab

Kylie Jenner‘s dipping her toe back into designer collaborations, this time with Atlein. Designer Antonin Tron’s edgy Parisian brand has joined forces with Jenner on a new capsule collection, now live on Khy.com. The duo’s sleek collection features body-hugging dresses, skirts, and tops in a palette of black, pale blue, yellow, and dark red, all priced from $88 to $198. Jenner’s launch with Atlein marks her latest Khy collab, following past drops with labels like Namilia and Natasha Zinko.

All images: Greg Swales

Is Fashion’s Night Out Coming Back?

Fashion’s Night Out may be poised for a comeback. The industry event, originally held from 2009 to 2012, is being revived by XOXO Poship Girl founder Audrey Long. Long’s page—which highlights looks from shows like Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, and One Tree Hill—is partnering with nonprofit Muscular Dystrophy Association for the event in March 2025. Fashion watchdogs will recall the original Fashion’s Night Out featured star-studded parties by Bergdorf Goodman, Stella McCartney, Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, and more—and even appeared on Gossip Girl. Though details are under wraps, we’ll be keeping an eye out for which labels—and celebs—return for this edition.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.