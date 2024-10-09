Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Divorce Experience With Ben Affleck In Interview

J.Lo is opening up! In a new feature for Interview magazine’s 2024 Originals Issue, Jennifer Lopez discussed her feelings on divorce and being single following her separation from husband Ben Affleck. Though she didn’t discuss Affleck by name, the musician did share that she needs to have “happiness within myself” instead of looking for it in other people, according to Page Six. She tells Nikki Glaser that the “new territory” is “lonely, unfamiliar, scary,” “sad” and “desperate.” But it’s not all bad. She emphasized that “being in a relationship doesn’t define” her.

Victoria’s Secret Names Joseph Altuzarra Their First Atelier Designer In Residence

Joseph Altuzarra’s got a brand-new gig! The New York-based designer has been announced as the first guest designer in residence for Victoria’s Secret Atelier, according to Vogue. Within the new project, Altuzarra will craft a range of ready-to-wear Victoria’s Secret collections, which will be released throughout 2025. However, we’ll see his designs ahead of their store release, thanks to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—where Altuzarra’s first pieces for the label will be shown on the runway. His new position at VS follows the brand’s collaborations with luxury guest designers for the show, which previously included Mary Kantrantzou and Olivier Rousteing.

Jasmine Tookes Launches A Sleek Jewelry Collab With Lili Claspe

Jasmine Tookes can add a new role to her resume: jewelry designer! The Victoria’s Secret Angel has collaborated with jewelry brand Lili Claspe on a co-branded line of necklaces, earrings, brooches, rings, and belts. Made with Lili Claspe founder Stephanie Tchamanian, the ’90s-inspired collection features minimalist, sculptural pieces in gold and silver tones—from open collar necklaces to dynamic post earrings—that all retail from $100 to $500. Naturally, Tookes modeled the pieces herself in its accompanying campaign—which you can discover now on LiliClaspe.com.

All images: Courtesy of Lili Claspe

Wolk Morais Toasts Its Launch At Harrods With A Chic Frieze Week Party

London calling! Fashion label Wolk Morais celebrated their stunning cashmere collection’s launch at Harrods—plus their new campaign film “The Crossing”—with a chic soirée at Ladbroke Hall’s Maison Prouvé. The intimate Frieze Week affair found attendees enjoying a seated luncheon and afterparty, complete with 4 Queens Gin cocktails. Guests included Elizabeth Saltzman, Kim Hersov, Alex Eagle, Julie Pelipas, Steven Kohlstock, Pippa Vosper, Stephanie Simon, Carrie Cracknell, Katherine Ross, Meredith Darrow, and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil ‘The Crossing’ during Frieze Week in the extraordinary setting of the Maison Prouvé, bringing together art, fashion, travel, and lifestyle — themes that are deeply embedded pillars of the WOLK MORAIS brand,” Wolk and Morais said. “This exhibition is a celebration of our new double-faced cashmere outerwear collection now available exclusively in London at Harrods. We are excited to share this transatlantic journey with the world.”

All images: Courtesy of Wolk Morais

Dior Drops A New “Sounds of Dior” Podcast!

Dior‘s latest project? A new podcast! On Friday, the French luxury brand will launch of its “Sounds of Dior” podcast on Spotify. The series will feature six episodes focusing on the brand’s Spring 2025 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, covering elements from backstage to the front row. Expect a range of segments and interviews with creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natalie Portman, Rosalía, and Léna Situations, as well as the show’s models, makeup artists, and more!

