Can wedding dresses be glamorous and affordable? That was the guiding ethos behind Christian Siriano‘s new collaboration with affordable formalwear brand Azazie. The designer launched their Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie line of bridal and wedding guest dresses with a splashy Bridal Fashion Week presentation, complete with a ballet performance by engaged dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia! We caught up with Siriano to discuss his latest collaboration, holiday plans, and the best wedding he’s attended so far.

How did your Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie collaboration come about?

I love what they’re doing. I love this idea that you can [buy] made-to-order, beautiful pieces that are affordable and accessible. I thought that was groundbreaking, because so many people in this price point say they can’t do that—and you can! You can obviously make a dress [to order] and ship it, and it can be affordable, and wearable, and beautiful, because that was very important. It’s not fast fashion—it’s really almost couture-like, but still accessible. That was why I wanted to work with them.

How does producing a Bridal Fashion Week presentation compare to your usual NYFW runway shows?

This was fun to do because I really wanted people to be able to come close and enter a room. I’ve never done a presentation like this. Normally, we do such a big show, [and] it’s more intimate like this. But bridal is a whole different world. The brides, it’s a lot of work, a lot of emotions. It’s people’s one moment to be their best self. That’s what we are trying to do: give as many options for all these different types of people, and bodies, and genders.

What are your favorite pieces from the bridal collaboration?

All of the things with appliques are really beautiful. The wedding gowns are under $1,000, the bridesmaid dresses are [around] $200. It’s unbelievable! The bridesmaids [dresses] with all the knife pleating is really difficult, and [it’s] really beautiful how it turned out. Even some of the really simple, gorgeous pieces that are crepe and draped are some of my favorites.

What’s the best wedding you’ve ever been to?

Oh, my God. I’ve been to some insane weddings! I went to a wedding on the Amalfi Coast, it was insane. It was 1,000 people. It was crazy! I think my bride…her train was 30 feet. It was wide. But I like a crazy wedding. I want it so insane, and opulent, and wild, and tacky. I love it. It’s my favorite!

Do you have any fun holiday plans or upcoming projects this winter?

My book! We launched my new red carpet book, and that’s my holiday excitement. I’ll be on a little book tour, and it’s a red carpet book about all these different people I’ve dressed over the years. That’s fun. That’ll keep me busy this this holiday season.

All images: Michael Simon

