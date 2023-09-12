Jean Paul Gaultier, KNWLS, & SSENSE Tore It Up During NYFW To Celebrate New Collab

KNWLS, the British brand name hot on everyone’s lips; particularly since their nomination ahead of the upcoming Fashion Awards, is collaborating with Jean Paul Gaultier on a range of ready to wear that will be unveiled at their London Fashion Week show in the coming days. But why wait to celebrate? The two labels decided to bring the party to New York ahead of time, hosting a downtown bash on Sunday night during NYFW.

The party took place at multi-purpose venue and creative space 161 Water Street, kicking off at 9PM and carrying on late into the early morning. SSENSE, where the collection will officially launch this Friday, was also on hand to co-host, while guests were treated to special DJ sets from Fashion LaBeija and Flirty 800.

Music A listers, fashion fixtures, and friends of Jean Paul Gaultier, KNWLS designer Charlotte Knowles, and SSENSE descended on the venue, including Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Julia Fox, Coi Leray, Caroline Polachek, Alexandre Arsenault, Thom Bettridge, Central Cee, Doechii, Matty Healy, Maeta, NLE Choppa, Offset, Saweetie, Moses Sumney, Gabbriette, Hayley Williams, Richie Shazam, Selah Marley, Susanne Bartsch, The Kid LAROI, Tinashe, Tommy Genesis, Tove Lo, YG, Aleali May, Amanda Lepore, Anaa Saber, Bloody Osiris, the Clermont Twins, Cobrah, Coucou Chloe, Flo Milli, and many more for the last big party of a jam-packed weekend. Until London!

Peep the style, below:

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.