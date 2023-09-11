Hanging Out At The Tommy Hilfiger Party At NYFW With Rising Star Sabrina Quesada

Tommy Hilfiger brought out the coolest names in music, fashion, and entertainment during New York Fashion Week for a day-time get together on Sunday at private social club Maxwell in Tribeca. The needs-no-introduction All-American label enlisted one of its Fall ’23 collection campaign stars SZA to host the bash, which featured curated cuisine by chef DeVonn Francis, a set by DJ Jadab0o, and an appearance from the beloved designer himself.

Among the crowd—which included Madelyn Cline, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, Aoki Lee Simmons, Brooks Nader, Halima Aden, La La Anthony, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Doechii, Jodie Woods, Jasmine Tookes, Carlacia Grant, Karreuche Tran, and Romeo Hente, to name but a fun—was Mexican-born content creator Sabrina Quesada, who’s amassed millions of fans around the world thanks to her candid vlogs.

While she was in town, we got to know the girl behind the camera—here’s a little more about the name you should know.

What’s your earliest memory of the Tommy Hilfiger brand?

Stealing my dad’s Tommy hat when I was younger and refusing to take it off!

How does it feel to now be working with the brand as a creator?

It’s very surreal. It’s amazing to be working with Tommy Hilfiger after growing up wearing their pieces.

What’s your Fashion Week survival strategy..what keeps you stress-free and energized?

My strategy is having a constant supply of coffee and bandaids. Having energy and making sure your feet are comfortable makes a huge difference during the week!

How would you describe your style?

My style is taking the “cool girl aesthetic” and making it as comfortable as possible. I take inspiration from my mom and I like to recreate a lot of stuff she used to wear when she was younger.

What’s your backstory—how did you build your name as a creator?

I started my career on social media when I was 17-years-old. I was posting videos of me recreating my favorite scenes from movies and tv shows. Growing up as a theater kid and being such a big fan of film, I fell in love with social media and how it allowed me to express myself. I connected with my followers by posting authentic and raw videos on my YouTube channel and by being an advocate of mental health while showing my journey with my own.

What’s your favorite meal to enjoy while here for NYFW?

A bacon egg and cheese breakfast bagel and coffee.

What’s in your bag right now?

I’ve got perfume, wire headphones, bandaids, my vlog camera, lip liner, my wallet, and some gum!

What’s coming up for you for the rest of this year?

I’m working on finalizing my first book and growing my podcast, along with posting on my YouTube channel.

Images: Courtesy/BFA

