Chiara Ferragni Will Be Charged For Fraud In Italy This Fall

Chiara Ferragni‘s in hot water, The influencer will spend part of September’s Milan Fashion Week in court after being sent to trial over misleading charity claims, according to Reuters. Ferragni’s case continued after allegations that she duped customers into thinking they were donating to the children’s Regina Margherita paediatric hospital after buying her branded Pandoro Christmas cakes in 2023—which she was fined nearly 1.1 million euros ($1.14 million USD) for. She was simultaneously charged with misleading customers in a similar situation involving branded Easter eggs, in which buyers thought their purchases contributed to the “I Bambini delle Fate” children’s charity. Though she’s paid 1.2 million euros to settle the Easter egg case, the alleged fraud case is still set to go to trial on Sept. 23—with a guilty ruling potentially leading to 1-5 years in prison.

Charli XCX Is Hedi Slimane’s Brat Princess For W Magazine

It’s Charli, baby! Charli XCX is the latest cover star for W magazine, posing in an exclusive editorial photographed by Hedi Slimane. In tandem with her Brat era, XCX wears cheeky graphic T-shirts, chic suiting, and underwear from Annother Design Club, Fleur du Mal, Tanner Fletcher, Ian Charms, Levi’s, KÚR, and The Row, all styled by Sara Moonves. The musician opens up to journalist Alex Hawgood in her accompanying profile, delving into her Slimane shoot, eight new Grammy Awards nominations, and relationship to Lorde—whom she penned the viral “Girl, so confusing” remix with last summer.

“It brought us so much closer together,” XCX said. “People are people, and people are tricky sometimes, and relationships are confusing. There are so many different colors to the spectrum of friendship. To actually come out and talk about that was really powerful for both of us, especially since everything is so quick to be dramatized and twisted into something that it is not. She just wanted to go there. She had no ego.”

All images: Hedi Slimane

STAUD Steps Into Fitness With STAUD Sport!

Sporty and chic! STAUD is entering the activewear category with its new STAUD Sport line, featuring workout-ready pieces that can be worn throughout everyday life—not just at the gym. To spotlight the collection’s versatility, a new campaign finds a model outfitted in its chic neutral-toned dresses, T-shirts, jackets, and pants while eating lunch, drenching herself in water, and hitting the bench press—while scrolling on her phone! The line, which ranges from $75 to #395, follows the brand’s popular recent collabs with Keds, New Balance, and more. You can discover the first drop now at STAUD’s boutiques and Staud.Clothing.

All images: Courtesy of Staud

Lyst’s Latest Lyst Index Reveals Miu Miu, Prada, Loewe, & More As Q4’s Hottest Brands!

Make your list—and check it twice! Lyst certainly did, releasing its newest Lyst Index charting the top brands and products of 2024’s fourth quarter, all based on data from over 200 million searches. Its Q4 list included top honors for Miu Miu (the quarter’s hottest brand), Prada, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Moncler, Versace, Balenciaga, Valentino, and Jacquemus. The coordinating list of hottest products, meanwhile, was also led by Miu Miu its the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 SL sneaker, and included additional hot like Khaite’s small Julius panel earrings, Miu Miu’s swim briefs, Alaïa’s jeweled ballet flats, Carhartt’s Detroit jacket, and Balenciaga’s Rodeo bag. Overall, the list proved Miuccia Prada’s leading reign over the fashion industry last fall—plus several surprises, including an 84% rise in “Valentino” searches after Alessandro Michele’s creative director role was announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.