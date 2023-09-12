Azazie Hits The Fashion Media Awards Carpet

Azazie hit the 10th annual Fashion Media Awards carpet over the weekend, showcasing their latest evening looks. The brand, known for their focus on accessible yet elevated bridal and bridesmaid gowns, highlighted their expanding offering, by revealing their Special Occasion, red carpet-approved dressing.

Azazie’s latest styles were seen on the hottest models and influencers during the A list ceremony, with the likes of models Marta Pozzan, Fatima Cuellar, Nya Gratbl, Bella Banos, Marym Zol, Kailyn Shepherd, Emilia Silberg, and actress Katie Cassidy donning a mix of seductive and stylish cocktail, mid-length, and full-length dresses. From a chocolate-hued off-the-shoulder knit numbers to elegant, floor-sweeping, and sleek satin show-stoppers, Azazie has every dress code covered.

Peruse the looks below!

Images: Getty

