Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez Are Leaving Proenza Schouler!

This just in! Proenza Schouler creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are leaving their brand. The duo’s exit comes after running their label since 2002, with a range of hit it-bags and celebrity fans under their belt. Rumor has it that McCollough and Hernandez are heading to Loewe, succeeding current creative director Jonathan Anderson, who is rumored to be heading to Dior. However, there’s plenty of unanswered questions remaining: whether the pair are taking the Loewe job, who will succeed them at Proenza, and if they’ll be present for their brand’s upcoming boutique opening in Soho next month? Watch this space!

Lisa & Saoirse Ronan Front First Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2025 Campaign

La la Lisa, can you teach me French? Blackpink and The White Lotus star Lisa, alongside fellow fashion muse Saoirse Ronan, are front and center in Louis Vuitton‘s Spring 2025 campaign. Inspired by the spirit of travel and the arts, the pair are photographed in portrait imagery by Steven Meisel—complete with painting-like artwork by Laurent Grasso. With puffed sleeves, dangling bejeweled necklaces, sharply draped coats, and cutout heels, the images merge creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s flair for both futurism and Renaissance-era romance. Naturally, there’s also cameos from the brand’s latest accessories—including its newest rounded shoulder bag and signature Soft Trunk bag!

All images: Steven Meisel

British Vogue Throws A Bridget Jones’ Diary Reunion For Its February Issue

Bridget Jones is back! To mark the Valentine’s Day release of the rom-com saga’s final film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Renée Zellweger fronts British Vogue’s new February 2025 issue. The actress’ interviewer, meanwhile, is none other than her longtime co-star Hugh Grant. In her accompanying feature, Zellweger delves into her low-key approach to being in the spotlight, meeting Grant for the first time, Bridget Jones’ long-lasting appeal, and the cons of stretch fabric! The minimalist cover story, meanwhile, features photos by Nikolai von Bismarck with Zellweger donning sharp tailoring by Gucci, Chanel, Hermés, and more, styled by Tonne Goodman. You can glimpse the pair’s conversation online and in print when it hits newsstands on January 21.

All images: Nikolai von Bismarck

The BAFTA Awards Nominations Feature Surprises & Snubs!

This year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards nominations have been announced—and they’re a doozy! Catholic drama Conclave leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez (11 nominations) and The Brutalist (9 noms), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additional films with stars, casts, and crews nominated include Wicked, The Substance, The Last Showgirl, Anora, Heretic, Nosferatu, Sing Sing, A Real Pain, The Apprentice, The Outrun, and Hard Truths. However, missing among the names is Babygirl, which received no nominations—including no Leading Actress nod for Nicole Kidman. The star’s snub is her second of the year, following this year’s SAG Award nominations. Color us surprised! However, you can tune in to see all the winners at the ceremony—widely regarded as a predictor for Oscar winners—when the BAFTA’s are held in London on February 16.

