It’s Here! The Daily’s NYFW & Fashion Media Awards Issue Arrives Today!!

Wake up, chicsters! New York Fashion Week is back—and so is Tommy Hilfiger! For our brand new September issue, we caught up with the designer’s Fall 2024 campaign stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion. Tommy himself even took a moment to discuss the romantic pair’s roles in the new campaign, his upcoming Fall 2024 fashion show, and why New York City is so special.

There’s plenty more where that came from! Our Fashion Media Awards are back on, kicking off New York Fashion Week with a burst of glamour. This year’s honorees range from emerging to legendary—and each shared their latest reflections and career paths with us. Keep an eye out for special moments from the full list, including Jerry Hall, Anna Sui, The Perfect Magazine, Trey Laird, Maria Klaumann, Steven Lagos, and Ana Sky.

Inside the magazine, you’ll also discover Rebecca Minkoff’s 20th anniversary, Lauren Sherman’s new Victoria’s Secret tell-all, Jeremy Murphy’s career reflections, and the latest scoops from Lane Bryant, Pinko, Genesis House, Fabletics, and Grey/Ven. For a fashionable flair, we take you through the chic brands presenting at Coterie, Magic, and Designers & Agents trade shows from the Italian Trade Agency and Spanish Embassy. If you’ve been waiting for your guide to all things NYFW this season, we’re happy to report the wait is over.

Below, take a fashionable dive into the new issue—and don’t forget to pick up your own print copies at NYFW! We’ll see you there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.