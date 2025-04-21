Extra, extra! The Daily Front Row is headed back to Beverly Hills for the 9th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards! This year, comedian Matt Rogers will serve as the night’s emcee on April 24, with presenters including Ashley Park, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Beverly Johnson, Selma Blair, Dixie D’Amelio, Amanda Nunes, and more presenting this year’s winners with their honors.

Tyra Banks will be honored with the Fashion Icon award, and Brad Goreski for Style Curator of the Year. Genesis Webb will be awarded for Music Stylist, Adriana Lima for Fashion Comeback of the Year, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (Wayman + Micah) for Men’s Stylist of the Year, Dimitris Giannetos for Hair Artist of the Year, and Alexx Mayo for Makeup Artist of the Year. The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to none other than Betsey Johnson.

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards will celebrate the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be. At the 2024 FLAs, honorees and guests included Bob Mackie, Doja Cat, Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, Amelia Gray, Law Roach, Lisa Rinna, Rachel Zoe, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more.

The FLA’s are presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY, and Casamigos.

