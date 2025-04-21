News

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards Honorees Announced! Presenters Include Ashley Park, Dixie D’Amelio, Selma Blair, & More!

The star-studded ceremony will return to Beverly Hills this week

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Fashion Los Angeles Awards, FLA's, awards, red carpet, Matt Rogers, Ashley Park, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Beverly Johnson, Selma Blair, Dixie D'Amelio, Amanda Nunes, Tyra Banks, Brad Goreski, Genesis Webb, Adriana Lima, Dimitris Giannetos, Betsey Johnson, Alexx Mayo, Wayman Bannerman, Micah McDonald, Wayman + Micah
Betsey Johnson (Courtesy of Betsey Johnson), Brad Goreski (Courtesy), Alexx Mayo (Courtesy)

Extra, extra! The Daily Front Row is headed back to Beverly Hills for the 9th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards! This year, comedian Matt Rogers will serve as the night’s emcee on April 24, with presenters including Ashley Park, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Beverly Johnson, Selma BlairDixie D’AmelioAmanda Nunes, and more presenting this year’s winners with their honors.

Tyra Banks will be honored with the Fashion Icon award, and Brad Goreski for Style Curator of the Year. Genesis Webb will be awarded for Music Stylist, Adriana Lima for Fashion Comeback of the Year, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (Wayman + Micah) for Men’s Stylist of the Year, Dimitris Giannetos for Hair Artist of the Year, and Alexx Mayo for Makeup Artist of the Year. The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to none other than Betsey Johnson

 

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards will celebrate the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be. At the 2024 FLAs, honorees and guests included Bob Mackie, Doja Cat, Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, Amelia Gray, Law Roach, Lisa Rinna, Rachel Zoe, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more.

The FLA’s are presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY, and Casamigos.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Chloe Fineman Chats Cherries, “SNL,” & More...

Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell Blooms, Gwyneth Paltrow’s New...

Red Carpet Looks We Loved From The...

Oscars 2025: Top Looks We Loved From...

Jil Sander Rumors, Madonna’s CR Fashion Book...

SAG Awards 2025: Top Looks From The...

TIME Magazine Honored Its 2025 Closers List...

Top Looks From The 2025 BAFTA’s Red...

Inside The Daily Front Row & Cole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.