Inside The Daily Front Row & Cole Haan’s Chic Fashion Week Dinner!

The best way to close out New York Fashion Week? A chic dinner with a fashion-forward crowd! On Tuesday, Cole Haan and The Daily gathered an intimate group of creatives, models, content creators, and industry insiders at Soho’s hotspot, Maison Close. The evening served as the perfect finale to Fashion Week and a celebration of Cole Haan’s Spring 2025 collection.

Naturally, attendees arrived in their best Cole Haan accessories. Many of the women opted for on-trend ballet flats or practical pumps like the brand’s signature Vandam slingbacks. A stylish mix of shoulder bags and versatile handbags – including the Celenea saddle bag and new Carolyn Foldover Tote – made appearances in rich hues of brown, black, white, red, and silver. For the gents, American Classics penny loafers and GrandPrø Luxe slip-on sneakers were the go-to picks, while some showcased the brand’s latest launch: the ØriginalGrand Energyweave oxfords. Even as snow began to fall, spring was in the air.

Guests included Gavin Casalegno, Cheyanne King Casalegno, Meredith Marks, Seth Marks, Sasha Bhasin, Igee Okafor, Séverine Keimig, Karina Bik, Elena Matei, Sophie Elgort, Katya Tolstova, Kelly Gardiner, Ethan Thompson, John McGregor, Mara Siegler, Gabrielle Richardson, Timo Weiland, Shruti Kumar, Rashad Minnick, Rōze Traore, Alfonso Fernandez Navas, Kilo Kish, Douglas Joseph, Oralia Villarreal, Laura Neilson, Andrew Barker, Andrew Matarazzo, Aqua Parlos, Brito Ysaunny, Darya Sizina, Chris Griggs, Clayton Griggs, Afiya Bennet, Sarah Gottschalk, Zarina Yeva, Skye Aurelia, Tara Thomas, Sydnee Paige, and The Daily‘s Aaron Royce, Eddie Roche, and Nandni Vaid.

The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour where attendees enjoyed Lucky Girl Rose’ and 21 Seeds signature cocktails like spicy margaritas, Palomas, and energy-boosting espresso martinis. The high energy continued from cocktails to dinner, where courses included homemade gnocchi, seared scallops, and choux pastry with hazelnut mousseline. After hours of fine wining and dining, each guest received a special parting gift: a Cole Haan pebbled leather card case, personalized and embossed with their initials. A perfect, finishing touch to a perfect evening.

Thinking spring? Cole Haan’s Spring 2025 collection is now available to shop online at colehaan.com and in-person at Cole Haan’s stunning new Flatiron flagship, located at 142 5th Avenue.

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.