NYFW: Day 2: Jonathan Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Tibi, & More!

Spring has sprung! New York Fashion Week is back, featuring Spring 2025 collections from numerous designers and brands. From the Upper East Side to Brooklyn, it’s certainly an affair to remember—and truly embraces the city that never sleeps! Discover the top collections to peruse from Day 2, below!

Jonathan Simkhai

Up in the air! As mist rose over Manhattan’s skyline, Jonathan Simkhai welcomed guests to The Edge at Hudson Yards—the venue’s first-ever fashion show!—on Saturday morning. Amber Valletta kicked off the heartthrob designer’s Spring 2025 lineup in a chic white skirt, bandeau, and overcoat. That mix-and-match formula was seen throughout the collection, featuring unbuttoned overshirts, knit midi dresses, and plenty of strappy sandals in a chic palette of black, white, beige, navy, orange, and butter yellow. Three-dimensional flowers, sheer paneling, and enlarged floral lace complemented the line with a romantic touch, while still brimming with SImkhai’s signature modern sensuality.

All images: Bahram Hakkakian/InDigital

Prabal Gurung

For a literal breath of fresh air, Prabal Gurung took guests to The Archery at 1 Centre St for his Spring 2025 show. The designer found inspiration in optimism and empowerment this season, seen in a palette of pale pink, blue, beige, white, yellow, and cobalt. Sheer corsetry, low-slung draping, and bodycon silhouettes gave the range’s dresses, tops, shorts, and jackets a slick sex appeal. Meanwhile, multicolored flowers, polka dots, and flowing trains gave the collection a celebratory finish. The open-air show closed with a group walk, with models—per Gurung tradition—threw colorful holi powder into the breeze.

Tibi

Tibi leaned into the power of personal style for Spring 2025’s “Almost Reckless” collection. Creative director Amy Smilovic found inspiration in personal growth and taking risks, seen on the runway in a variety of new caped dresses, long tops layered over flowing skirts, and top-buttoned jackets. The brand’s signature minimalism was on full display, with single-toned pieces elevated through details like open weaving, knotting, and subtle creasing. Gleaming gold jewelry, square-toed sandals, low-heeled pumps, and slouchy leather bags added a luxe touch to the range, which closed with a dynamic appearance by Jessica Stam.

All images: Daniiele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com

Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson leaned into simplicity for his Spring 2025 collection, shown to a full crowd at NeueHouse. The designer put an emphasis on his brand’s signatures—including belted suiting and minimalist eveningwear—through monochrome separates, wide-legged trousers, and flowing gowns with sharp back draping. Tones of navy, white, pale pink, lavender, golden yellow, and frosty blue brought the collection an air of ’60s glamour, furthered by a salon-style setting where models turned 360 degrees for a full view. Notable standouts included lightly embellished men’s suiting, jackets, and shorts, as well as several allover sequined gowns and a new tweed fabric—seen in both sets and separates.

