Tommy Hilfiger and Vêtir’s Kate Davidson Hudson Celebrate the Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Collection

A glamorous crowd gathered at Vêtir's Hudson Yard pop-up to launch the designer collection

by Elizabeth Kurpis
Olivia Palermo, Foodgod, Kate Davidson Hudson, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger

On Friday evening, a glamorous crowd came together to celebrate the launch of the Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Collection at Vêtir’s new pop up in Hudson Yards. The omni-channel shopping app, which boasts AI-driven styling, digital closets, video conferencing, and more, can now add Shoppable Influencer Closet Technology to that list. The event, which drew such fashion notables as Tommy Hilfiger, founder Kate Davidson Hudson, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Olivia Palermo, Ashley Longshore, Jennifer Fisher, Thalia Mottola, Kelsey Anderson, Lexi Wood, and Jordan Emanuel, featured an in-person selection of pieces from the curated closets of Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Fisher, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Sai de Silva, and Ashley Graham, among others.

As we all know, though, the only thing better than a party is the after party. Once guests had enjoyed their fair amount of champagne, provided by Pommery, Kate Davidson Hudson lead a small group of female founders to ZZ’s Private Club. It was there that Sai De Silva, Elizabeth Sulcer, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Priya Shukla, Jessica Wang, Jessel Taank, Divya Mathur, Stephanie Horton, Paula Knight, and more enjoyed a four-course dinner consisting of all the crowd favorites from Carbone. The dinner carried on long into the night with conversations (and drinks) flowing. A sign of a good time, if I do say so myself.

 

