The Daily Front Row’s NYFW Issue Has Arrived!!

written by Aaron Royce
Rise and shine, chicsters!  It’s New York Fashion Week once again—and our brand-new February issue has landed just in time for the occasion! Inside the issue, we dive into the whimsical fantasy of fun and fashion right now, with Moschino leading the charge. Of course, there’s plenty more where that came from. Inside the mag, you’ll get a refresher on the whirlwind designer musical chairs that’s flowed into this year, plus who’s showing—and who’s not!—at NYFW. Plus, you’ll get a chic look at the best and brightest new offerings from LAGOS, Cole Haan, Moroccanoil, and Talbots! To round out the issue, we sat down with Anna Delvey to hear all about her next chapter—which includes more NYFW shows and a fashion line! Grey/Ven’s CEO Scott Weissman takes us inside the brand’s first handbag and Akilah Releford Gould fills us in on her strong business savvy while pulling double duty as the founder of Lucky Girl Rosé and Mary Louise Cosmetics.

Take a glimpse into the issue below—but don’t forget to grab your print copies! We’ll see you out there!

