Tanya Taylor Toasts To 10 Years, LaDouble J Book Launch, Plus! A New Brand To Know…

Tanya Taylor blows out 10 candles on the cake

Congrats are in order for Tanya Taylor, both the namesake designer and the NYC-based brand. The label just celebrated its 10th anniversary, not to mention its first-ever retail location on Madison Avenue, so what better reason than to host a party? Taylor took over Dowling’s at The Carlyle for a night to remember, inviting both friends of the brand and her community of fellow designers to say cheers to the last decade. For the occasion, a custom Tanya Taylor claw machine was a crowd-pleaser, thanks to prizes up for grabs including an Edie Parker bag, a Larroude clutch, Jennifer Fisher earrings, Apercu sunglasses, and Barbara Sturm products. The industry’s most notable names all stopped in for a martini or two, including Emmy Rossum, Chelsea Clinton, Natalie Massenet, Christopher John Rogers, Wes Gordon, Brandon Maxwell, Anna Van Patten, Huma Abedin, Lameka Fox, Lindsay Ellingson, Tricia Akello, Brianna Lance, Charlotte Groeneveld, Courtney Halverson, Emily Kammeyer, Ginger Lu, Jenny Cipoletti, Krystal Bick, Lauren Chan, Leandra Medine Cohen, Maayan Zilberman, Nicolette Mason, Serena Goh, Violet Gaynor, Sophie Auster, Carolyn Angel, Destinee Ross-Sutton, Kathleen Lynch, Racquel Chevremont, Sarah Hoover, Batsheva Hay, Brett Heyman, Henry Zankov, Jonathan Cohen, Marina Larroude, Claire Olshan, Cleo Davis Urman, Erik Torstensson, Jason Weinberg, Paul Arnhold, Caroline Grosso, Samantha Barry, Andrew Gelwicks, Caitlin Burke, Solange Franklin Reed, and Thomas Carter Phillips, amongst many more.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor/BFA

Big Feelings hosts star-studded launch

There’s a new brand on the block. Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia has co-founded Big Feelings—a sleep-to-street —alongside industry veteran Andrew Rosen. The inaugural collection, which is available now, was celebrated last night at the two-story Big Feelings interactive pop-up which is taking over a townhouse on Madison Avenue where community building workshops will be common place during the pop-up’s run. Joining Bendet for a fun-filled fête to celebrate were Ava Phillippe, Leah McSweeney, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Alexa Swinton, Isan Elba, Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sky Katz, Malina Weissman, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Gabriella Pizzolo, Vienna Skye, Noa Fisher, Aqua Parios, Daphne Velghe, Madison Shamoun, Jess Val Ortiz, Caroline Vazzana, Clara Perlmutter, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Faith Harper, Lia Fik, Aalina Timo, Vivian Yrl, Deja Fox, Cassie Jekanoski, Lily Loomis, Brittany Nicole, Nuala Cleary, and Bridget Als, with music by Zuri Marley.

Images: BFA

La DoubleJ’s JJ Martin celebrates Mamma Milano

Cin cin! Tastemakers came out to support Milan-based American designer JJ Martin of the label La DoubleJ, on the occasion of her authorial debut. Each volume of Mamma Milano, which is published by Vendome, comes bound in one of the brand’s beloved patterns, and is filled with life lessons on everything from fashion to business. The party was held at Lodi in Rockefeller Center, with guests joining to sip on spritzes and cucumber-gin tonics while enjoying chili-flecked tuna crostini and fontina risotto from chef Ignacio Mattos’ Italian menu. Among those in attendance were Jenna Lyons, Brian Atwood, Katie Sturino, Tara Thomas, Angelica Hicks, Leandra Medine Cohen, Woldy Reyes, Sophie Elgort, Lydia Fenet, and Gail Simmons.

Images: Courtesy

